Xbox Game Pass would be preparing family plan for up to five people

Good luck to gamers, as Microsoft would have planned to innovate and launch a family subscription plan for the Xbox Game Pass, similar to that of Nintendo or other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Netflix and more.

According to Windows Central, this initiative has been in plans for a long time, and although it does not yet have a release date, since it is not officially announced by Xbox, the family subscription will be for up to five people.

Because it remains a leak, it is not known whether the shared plan will respect all the modes of the individual Game Pass, that is, that it can be played on console, PC or even on mobile as there are video games in the cloud. Still, it is estimated that its cost will be more cost-effective than for five separate subscriptions.

The future movement of the company was already being expected for a long time, as it could not lag behind other subscription platforms. Despite the excitement Xbox is missing to make the official announcement with all the details; the aforementioned outlet said it could be the revelation this year.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription scheme that players can join regardless of whether they don't have a console of the brand, since in the catalog of more than 100 video games there are options to play on PC or mobile phone. It adds new titles every month and provides different benefits, depending on the modality selected.

The last games added in March were: Shredders, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, Norco, F1 2021 and Crusaders Kings III, Weird West.

Gamers Outreach and Xbox have released the new documentary, “A Player Like Me”, which tells the story of Jordan, a 14-year-old boy from Atlanta, GA, who lives with an extremely rare variant of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and who has spent most of his childhood in hospitals and physical therapy. Jordan had never met anyone with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, but everything changed the day he met Megan, who lives in Scotland, playing Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox.

“A Player Like Me” is part of “Beyond Xbox: Therapeutic Play”, an initiative of Gamers Outreach and Xbox that aims to make the benefits of video games visible as a help to facilitate the recovery of children who have to spend long periods in the hospital. The documentary aims to show how video games can help children in hospitals, providing them with a way to play and connect with their friends and family.

Jordan and Megan on the experience of getting to know each other:

“It was really nice to talk to someone who understands it (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome). It didn't matter that Jordan and I were different ages or lived in different countries, we could be reflected in each other's experiences.” — Megan, Scotland.

“I was shocked when I found out that Megan had Ehlers-Danlos. One of the things I stayed with from the conversation with Megan, is that if I am passionate about doing something, I shouldn't ignore it just because it seems impossible.” — Jordan.

To read more about the collaboration between Gamers Outreach and Xbox here. Microsoft Stories has also shared more information about Jordan and Megan's new friendship.

