What is the Death Group of the World Cup in Qatar according to the FIFA ranking

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 General view during the draw REUTERS/Carl Recine

This Friday, 32 balls paralyzed the planet because hundreds of millions of people carefully followed the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup held by FIFA in Doha and determined the formation of the groups of the contest that will begin on November 21 and will have its grand final on December 18. Since the last ball fell in its corresponding area, fans and the international press are wondering what the Death Group is. Query that has not had a clear answer, until now.

It is that the analysis of which rivals are more complicated to face is subjective and does not conclude the debate in which former footballers and coaches have even participated, who avoid leaning towards any one. But, there is a simple mathematical account that could put an end to the discussion, according to the Brazilian website Globoesporte.

It is worth remembering that the pots for the previous draw were assembled according to the FIFA ranking of each nation that allowed the 32 teams to be divided into four ciborians. In this way, it is understood that the Mother House of Football understands that the best teams are those that appear highest in that ranking. Therefore, with the sealed areas, the points of the combined groups of each group can be added and thus, the one that accumulates the most, would technically be the one with the best members, or therefore, the most complex.

Following this simple formula, Group B turns out to be the one with the most points and is therefore the Group of Death according to the FIFA ranking. There are England, Iran, the United States and the winner of the last UEFA repechage that remains to be resolved. If Wales qualifies, the zone would have 6,548 points, with Ukraine 6,495 and Scotland 6,432. Any combination leaves her on top.

In counterpart is Group A of Qatar, which is the top seed, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands due to its hosting. Together they reach 6,217.41 points and would then make up the most accessible area, but at the same time one of the most even because there is not much difference between the teams. Although, should New Zealand win the playoff against Costa Rica in June, Pool E, which includes Germany, Spain and Japan, would drop to the bottom of this list.

Así quedaron armados los grupos del Mundial de Qatar 2022

Under this logic, the order of the difficulty of the groups would be as follows:

1- Group B, England, Iran, USA and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine: 6,548 points (Wales) or 6,495 points (Ukraine) or 6,432 points (Scotland).

2- Group D, France, Peru/Arab Emirates/Australia, Denmark and Tunisia: 6,505.57 points (Peru) or 6,405 (Australia) or 6,300 points (Arab Emirates).

3- Group G, Brazil, Serbia, Sweden, Cameroon: 6,496.02 points.

4- Group F, Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia: 6,478.99 points.

5- Group E, Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany and Japan: 6,416.25 points (Costa Rica) or 6,119 points (New Zealand).

6- Group C, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland,: 6,412.84 points.

7- Group H, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea: 6,217.41 points.

8- Group A, Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands: 6,136.86 points.

KEEP READING: