Pope Francis revealed that he is considering visiting Kiev

The Pope could travel to Ukraine, the scene of a war after the invasion of Russia , because when asked during the flight that took him to Malta whether he was considering the invitation to go to Kiev, Francis replied: “ Yes, it is on the table ”.

Both the President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, and the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, have invited the pontiff to travel to that country to show his proximity to the Ukrainian population for a war that the Pope has repeatedly criticized, in addition to offering to do “everything necessary” to achieve its end.

Francis and Zelensky spoke on the phone on March 22, when the Ukrainian president assured the pontiff that “he is the most waiting guest in the country”, while the pope told him that he is “praying and doing everything possible to end the war, brought about after the invasion of Russia.”

Previously, Klitschko sent a letter to Francis inviting him to visit the city: “We believe that the presence of the world's religious leaders in Kiev is key to saving lives and paving the way to peace in our city, in our country, and everywhere,” the mayor wrote at the time.

The Vatican confirmed the arrival of the letter and added that Francis “was close to the sufferings of the city, to its people, to those who had to escape and those who are called to administer it.”

Today, after meeting several Ukrainian refugee families, the Pope embarked on his two-day visit to Malta, where he plans to go to the grotto where Catholic tradition indicates that Saint Paul was shipwrecked, in addition to visiting a center for immigrants, as the theme of reception will be very present.

Before going to the airport, Francis met at his residence in Santa Marta with three refugee families from Ukraine, from Lviv, Ternopil and Kiev and hosted by the Community of St. Egidio, including nine minors, one of whom had recently undergone cardiological surgery.

Malta is the 56th country visited by Francis on a trip that was supposed to have taken place in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic, and he is the third pontiff to do so, after John Paul II in 1990 and 2001, and Benedict XVI in 2010.

It will undoubtedly be a journey marked by the war in Ukraine and the drama of displaced Ukrainians, so there will surely be references to their speeches.

His first event will be at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta with a meeting with the President of the Republic, George Vella, and with the Prime Minister, Labour's Roberto Abela, re-elected in last week's elections.

Afterwards, Francis will lead his first speech at the meeting with the authorities and the diplomatic corps.

In the afternoon you will travel by ferry to the island of Gozo, the largest in the country, to visit the grand sanctuary of Malta dedicated to the virgin of Ta' Pinu.

On Sunday he will visit the grotto of St. Paul in the basilica dedicated to the apostle in Rabat, built where it is said that he took refuge when he was in prison in Rome, and then, in Floriana's Plaza de los Graneros, he will celebrate a mass for some 10,000 faithful.

In the afternoon and before leaving for Rome, the Pope will hold a meeting at the “John XXIII Laboratory for Peace” migrant center in Hal Far, the former airport.

