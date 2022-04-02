LP Gas Continues to Fall: Highs by State from April 3 to 9

As every Saturday, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) updated the tabulator of maximum prices that private distributors of LP Gas (liquefied petroleum) will have to handle throughout the country from the first minute of this Sunday, April 3 and until next Saturday, April 9.

There is good news for Mexicans, because for the third consecutive week the cost of fuel will fall slightly after the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine triggered the price worldwide in late February.

These rates vary depending on the municipality of each region and, according to the Federal Government, the objective of the regulation is to control prices and “prevent corporate abuses” in the face of inflation.

It should be remembered that it was in July 2021 that the national average cost reached its highest level of the year and caused this “regulation”, registering at 25.90 pesos per kilogram.

(Foto: especial)

Mexico City: $23.98 per Kg/$12.95 per L (Bajó)

State of Mexico: $24.55 per Kg/$13.26 per L (Rose)

Jalisco: $27.06 per Kg/$14.61 per L (Down)

Nuevo León: $27.01 per Kg/$14.59 per L (Down)

Guanajuato: $26.63 per Kg/$14.38 per L (It went up)

Queretaro: $26.74 per Kg/$14.44 per L (Down)

Puebla: $26.77 per Kg/$14.45 per L (Down)

Hidalgo: $26.74 per Kg/$14.44 per L (Down)

Veracruz: $26.77 per Kg/$14.45 per L (Down)

Durango: $27.82 per Kg/$15.02 per L (Down)

Tamaulipas: $26.91 per Kg/$14.53 per L (Down)

Chihuahua: $27.36 per Kg/$14.77 per L (Down)

Chiapas: $25.96 per Kg/$14.02 per L (Down)

Oaxaca: $26.25 per Kg/$14.17 per L (Down)

Quintana Roo: $25.96 per Kg/$14.02 per L (Down)

To see the full and detailed tab in each municipality, click here.

If you find that your dealer offers the fuel at a higher price, you can make the corresponding report at denunciasgaslp@profeco.gob.mx

The determination of maximum prices takes into account efficiency and cost parameters of each type of plant, profitability of distribution, cost of taxes, technological efficiency and characteristics of each region, among other criteria.

(Foto: CDMX)

For its part, the prices of Gas Bienestar, the brand of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that recently reached the mayor's office Álvaro Obregón, in CDMX, sells at 400 pesos for the 20-kilo cylinder and 600 for the 30-kilo cylinder. According to the CRE, the maximum price should not exceed 447.60 pesos and 671.40 pesos respectively.

In addition to Álvaro Obregón, Gas Bienestar's operations have so far focused on the country's capital: Iztapalapa, Azcapotzalco, Tlahuac, Iztacalco and Miguel Hidalgo mayors.

But the subsidiary's plan aims to cover all Mexico City mayors by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and cover some states in the center and southeast of the country for the rest of the year, although for now the biggest commitment is Veracruz and Tabasco.

(Foto: Twitter/MayeliRuizO)

Deputies and neighbors held a symbolic closure at the Gas Bienestar tank warehouse, of the former refinery 18 de marzo, located in the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, in CDMX.

“The smell of gas has been constant, permanent, for months,” said Congressman Gabriela Salido.

For her part, Rosario Díaz, a neighbor of Colonia San Diego Ocoyoacac, commented that the smell of tanks is more noticeable at night. “I get up to check my stove, just like other neighbors and the fear is falling asleep and not waking up,” she said.

The closure was carried out without affecting the activities of the former refinery, guarded by the National Guard.





KEEP READING: