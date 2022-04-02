Concert by Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja left out more than 600 fans for over ticket sales

This Friday, April 1, hundreds of fans of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja were left out of the concert that the couple offered in Querétaro. Civil Protection announced on April 2 that more than 600 people were unable to enter the venue and influencers will have to offer a new show for them.

Without giving a concrete explanation about what happened, on Friday night, April 1, 624 fans of Kimberly and Juan de Dios were left out of the Josefa Ortiz Auditorium, where the content creators presented themselves.

It was until this Saturday afternoon that the Civil Protection Coordination Querétaro released a statement in which he explained that the Kim Loaiza & JD Pantoja 13.13 concert on their 2022 Tour was oversold, which is why the organizers will have to take responsibility for people who could not enjoy the show.

And it is that on Friday night, when the entrance to the concert of the performers of Unconditional began, not everyone could enter the Auditorium. Hundreds of people demonstrated outside the compound, arguing that they had their ticket, but had been denied access without explanation.

According to those responsible for the Auditorium at the time outside the venue, there was an overcrowding, so Civil Protection determined that some attendees would not enter the concert and did not have a safe solution, as it would have happened unforeseen.

It was seen as a possibility to give a new presentation this April 2, but many of the people who stayed outside disagreed, just as it was not known if the artists would have space in their agenda to give another show.

That is why Civil Protection released the statement in which they confirmed that they would have defined not allowing more people to enter the Auditorium, this when they noticed that there were more people than the place was able to keep inside with the respective protocols to keep everyone safe.





Likewise, despite the different demands of those who were unable to enter the show, Civil Protection reported that the organizers will hold a new show in Querétaro “in order to fulfill their obligations”, the letter reads.

So far, Boletia (the company that sold the tickets to the show), neither Kimberly Loaiza or Juan de Dios Pantoja have given any statement about what happened, nor has it been determined when the concert will take place for fans who could not enter.

Fans of the couple celebrated that the singers have been so successful that they will even have to give another event for those who could not enter. “Juan & Kim's humility and greatness when performing a second concert in Querétaro for its people is worth admiring,” a tweet published by a Loaiza and Pantoja fan reads.

However, there were also netizens who expressed their anger. “The organization at the Queretaro concert yesterday is fatal, how sad that they treat the people who follow them like this, the children were crying disillusioned, the parents were angry, they left a lot of people outside,” another user shared.

