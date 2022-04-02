Aguililla: They located buried explosives after the withdrawal of the CJNG

Army agents and police officers from Michoacán located buried explosive devices in the Aguililla area, where the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) dominated.

According to the report of the entity's Ministry of Public Security, the uniformed personnel intervened in the Bonifacio Moreno tenure, el Aguaje, where they seized at least three devices of alleged homemade manufacture.

The pieces were on Emiliano Zapata street in the Centro neighborhood. It was not detailed how they found the site or whether they were alerted by villagers, but that is where the bomb squadron that has deactivated landmines arrived.

Los explosivos estaban sepultados en una calle de terracería (Foto: SSP-Michoacán)

After using the above protocol, the explosives were placed at the disposal of the competent authority which will conduct the respective investigations. While patrols continue in the area by the three orders of government.

The CJNG maintained a strong presence in the Tierra Caliente region with the so-called Mencho Special Forces, but with the emergence of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) they have retreated to the borders with Jalisco. However, disputes continue in other municipalities such as Uruapan and Ciudad Hidalgo.

Aguililla is the birthplace of the top leader of the criminal organization, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, el Mencho. After last year's Holy Week, the four-letter cartel consolidated its dominance in the municipality, with a view to expanding with approaches to Tepalcatepec. He resumed Aguaje and deployed in Coalcomán.

It was on May 5, 2021, when Mencho operators announced their presence with a narcomanta that ensured the expulsion of their rivals from the United Cartels, in addition to the Revueltas cell. The drug message was placed in the heart of the municipal seat.

La Sedena replegó al CJNG de Aguililla (FOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Although sources consulted by Infobae Mexico commented that previously, the members of the CJNG appeared before the people, they even planned to convene a meeting to declare a people free from the local group, in addition to telling them how would work. Bonifacio Moreno became one of its criminal frontiers.

After the arrival of Morenist Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla in the government of Michoacán, at the end of last year, federal authorities announced a territorial recovery plan that, indirectly, ended up benefiting the rivals of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, because they were no longer molested by hit men who exceeded fire capacity and human resources.

Since the early morning of February 18, 2022, the Army led an operation with dozens of vehicles, two helicopters, and at least a thousand soldiers to regain control in municipalities dominated by the CJNG in its attempt to liquidate Juan José Álvarez Farías, the Abuelo, leader of the Tepalcatepec.

This is how various operations began to secure part of the arsenal of the narco-war. On March 18 alone, the authorities seized tactical equipment, hundreds of ammunition, explosive devices, weapons and vehicles from the CJNG Delta cell.

Aguililla es la cuna del Mencho (Foto: SSP-Michoacán)

The actions were coordinated in a gap in the community of La Calabaza, in the municipality of Aguililla. The agents located the area where three vehicle units were located, hence a security perimeter was implemented. They warned of the presence of a criminal group, although there were no civilians who generated any confrontation.

After an inspection, the cars were secured, a 7.62X39 millimeter rifle, 328 cartridges, 12 magazines, 25 explosive devices, as well as approximately 250 grams of marijuana. As well as three tactical vests, seven ballistic plates and five camouflaged garments.

KEEP READING: