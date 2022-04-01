Winning Poland will be the key for Mexico; they see it possible to advance in Qatar despite sharing a group with Argentina

Soccer Football - World Cup - Concacaf Qualifiers - Mexico v United States - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - March 24, 2022 Mexico players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

For Mexico's sports commentators and analysts, it is possible to advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after it became known that the team's rivals in Group C are Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Although Mexico has a negative record in its world championships against albiceleste, they considered that Mexican football should try to compete against the team that has been twice champions. They also stressed that Gerardo Martino was already technical director of the team led by Messi, so he should find the formula to neutralize it.

In addition, they were optimistic that the Mexican team could overcome the Polish and Arab teams and pointed out that of the two, the European team could represent the biggest obstacle, however, they stressed that they could win all three points.

Alberto Lati, one of the journalists with the most experience in sporting events, said that the difficulty is not greater than that of previous world championships and made it clear that the essential thing to qualify for the next round will be for the Mexican team to show personality and a good level of play.

For David Faitelson, Mexico was saved from being in the death group and it will be a luxury to face Argentina, where the coach of the Aztec team, Gerardo Tata Martino, must demonstrate the evolution of his squad against the team he himself led in the past. However, he considered that the national team will play the pass against Poland, which he will face in their first match.

He added that although they have a very equal level, “Poland is the real goal of the Mexican national team. Beating him in his presentation is critical to having a promising future at this World Cup.”

For his part, José Ramón Fernández agreed that there is no group of death in this world cup joust and stressed that for the tricolor combination,

Oswaldo Sánchez, Mexico's former reporter and current television commentator, said that the group is not that difficult and agreed that winning the Polish national team on November 22 will be crucial in the aspirations to qualify for the second round, an instance that could even be reached with four points in the group stage. The former goalkeeper who experienced an elimination against Argentina, said that this is an opportunity for Mexico to claim itself in the world championships.

El delantero argentino Sergio Aguero estuvo presente en el sorte. (FOTO: REUTERS/Carl Recine)

Paco Villa, another of the most popular storytellers and commentators, was more reserved and warned that Mexico should improve its level, however, he was hopeful that the pass to the round of 16 will be achieved.

Vanessa Huppenkothen stressed that in this group the tricolor will have the opportunity to face Messi and Lewandowski, two of the best strikers in the world and said that to be the best you have to beat the best.

Emanuel Tito Villa, a former Argentine player and analyst on Mexican television, showed his love for the Mexican national team by putting on the Mexico shirt, although he didn't dare to advance a forecast.

His compatriot and television partner, Damián Zamogilny clearly expressed his desire for Mexico's victory over Argentina, because although his nationality is South American, he acknowledged that his life remained in our country, where he arrived for 22 years.

For Adriana Monsalve, a sports journalist at TUDN, the fact that Argentina is in the same group is an opportunity for revenge for Mexico.

Carlos Guerro, another of TV Azteca's most prominent journalists, assumed that the Tata squad will advance to the second round and in that instance could face France, Denmark, Tunisia, Peru, the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

KEEP READING: