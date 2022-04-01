“Tokyo Vice”, the return of “Barry” and the premiere of “The Batman”, among the highlights of HBO Max in April

In April, HBO Max promises a month of outstanding titles: the first fiction with which the platform debuted in Latin America, The Flight Attendant, returns with the second season. The Michael Mann series Tokyo Vice is released, and David Simon returns with We Own This City. In addition, the return of one of HBO's most important and award-winning comedies of recent times: Barry.

In addition, and as a highlight, the premiere of The Batman on the platform after an excellent time in the cinemas. It is worth remembering that this year the window to reach HBO Max went from 35 to 45 days globally to give more scope to films in theaters. Below is a list of six highlights.

Tokyo Vice

The new HBO Max original series is a look at the criminal underworld of 90s Japan. It is inspired by real events and stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) as journalist Jake Adelstein, and Ken Watanabe as a Japanese detective. Michael Mann, the renowned director who participated in the creation of Miami Vice in the 1980s and directed the 2006 film with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, is an executive producer of the series and directed the first episode. It opens on April 7.





Barry T3

Barry is a black comedy, winning six Emmy awards and starring Bill Hader, who will return with a third season of eight episodes. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, this audiovisual project tells the story of a depressed hit man who wants to start a new life as an actor. He is sent to Los Angeles to do a job, but unexpectedly ends up getting involved with a group of theater students led by teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Barry decides to change, although his criminal past will not let him go so easily and his challenge will be to find the balance between these two worlds in which he lives. It opens on Sunday, April 24.





We Own This City

It is an audiovisual production based on the book by journalist Justin Fenton in the Baltimore Sun newspaper, and will have a total of six episodes. This story tells the rise and fall of the Gun Trace Task Force for the Baltimore Police Department, as well as the corruption and moral collapse that this American city suffered in which drug prohibition policies and mass arrests at the expense of police work were defended. This fiction is more than important to HBO because it represents the return of David Simon and George Pelecanos, the creators of The Wire. It opens on April 25.





The Flight Attendant

HBO Max's twisted comedy-drama returns with the new episodes. The series starring Kaley Cuoco presented an exclusive first look. In it, Cassie Bowden is seen a year after the events of the initial season. Everything seems to be going well for her, but nothing will be as planned. It was one of HBO Max's first fictions to arrive in Latin America. He returns on April 21.





Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack will return with an eight-episode second season on HBO Max. To prepare the audience, the series directed by Sally Wainwright (Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley) presented an unreleased trailer with the announcement and confirmation of the release date. The production recreates the story of Anne Lister, a woman who married another woman in the 19th century and against all prejudices, based on a real fact. Gentleman Jack will return on April 10.





The Batman

In cinemas in Latin America, it quickly ranked among the most watched films at the region's box office. In this new adventure, we follow the Gotham Bat, now played by Robert Pattinson, in his second year as a night watchman and advocate of justice in a fight against organized crime in the city. With great success, The Batman is expected on HBO and will arrive on April 19 on the platform and on the 23rd to the HBO signals.

KEEP READING: