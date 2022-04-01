Scaloni analyzed the national team's rivals in the World Cup and made a special request to the Argentines

Argentina will play Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A priori, the national team led by Lionel Scaloni celebrates not having to face any European power (Germany could have played) and above all because the Albiceleste debut will be accessible. “Whatever I touched we were going to accept. It's a group with difficult teams. Mexico is a rival that we know and difficult, Poland ended up beating Sweden well and Arabia scored very well. We respect everyone, logically we think we can do well in a good group phase, but respect is the utmost”, clarified the Argentine coach.

The Aztec cast was one of the possible rivals to face in the friendlies prior to the world cup event. Therefore, Scaloni's lament. “It was the only insurance, now we will have to look elsewhere. But it's not an important thing about friendlies. We know very well how we want to play, logically I would like to prepare for the World Cup playing and if it is not possible with rivals in this category, the most important thing is how we are doing”, continued the coach in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Taking up the analysis of each of the Group C rivals, Scaloni spoke of the difficulty of facing the Mexicans. “Historically, it is a difficult rival. I suffered it in 2006 as a player, where they played a great game for us and we won in extra time with a goal from Maxi (Rodríguez). It was a very complicated game. It has a World Cup tradition and is a complicated rival. But Poland is also a good team, with well-known and top players. A priori, we have chances, as we would have had if someone else played because we competed as equals”.

Moving on to Group D, where the rivals of the round of 16 would play, the Argentine coach was surprised because if Peru passes in its playoff against the Arab Emirates or Australia, “three out of four” selections would be repeated from the last World Cup. “It's incredible, I wish Peru will pass and we would cross paths with that Group. In that case we would have the way ready, but we have to be repestuous.”

Regarding the so-called “death group” that occurs at every World Cup, he added: “I saw the one in Uruguay (Group H together with Portugal, Ghana and the Republic of Korea) and spoke with Diego Alonso. I think no one wants to play Uruguay, they have chances and they are fine. Brazil is also complicated (Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon), but I repeat what happened before the draw, they would also have said that if another played it was difficult, we should not be happy or sad. Let's think about being well and trusting us.”

A special feature will be the duel of Argentina's debut against Saudi Arabia, a national team. “We will play in the biggest stadium, let all the Argentines get revenge so we are local there. They are going to be strong,” Scaloni joked. However, he added: “We can't complain, but we can't be happy either. We're fine.” Finally, the 43-year-old coach sent a special greeting to all Argentines. “I greet all the people of Argentina, I hope they are calm and I ask them to enjoy the World Cup because it is played every four years. I hope it will be with Argentina until the end. Enjoy it and the boys too. We are all stronger together.”

