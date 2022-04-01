Poland's mockery of Messi after learning that he will play against Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is already underway. Beyond the qualifying process that began a couple of years ago in different parts of the football world, with the draw for the World Cup, the scenario that the most of the qualified teams were waiting after getting their ticket.

Something similar happened to Poland, which after beating Sweden in one of the finals for the UEFA repechage, secured its participation in a new World Cup edition and dreams of making history with Robert Lewandowski. Protagonist of Pot 3 alongside Senegal as two of the national teams that most wanted to avoid, the team led by Czesław Michniewicz eventually fell into Group C led by Lionel Messi's Argentina and which will also have Mexico and Saudi Arabia as rivals.

A few minutes after learning that they would face the Argentine team, a social network of fans of the Polish team wrote a particular post in which they used a gif (animated video) showing Messi taking the face after the elimination against France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“When you know that a lot of work awaits you with Kamil Glik and Jacek Góralski...” , wrote on the official Twitter account of the Polish national team. Who are the names they chose from? The first is a defender with a past in French Monaco and who played for several clubs in the Serie A of Italian football and who today plays for Benevento. The second is that of one of the usual central flyers who plays for FC Kairat Almaty, in the Kazakhstan league.

La burla de Polonia para Messi y la selección argentina

Beyond social media posts, history marks that Argentines and Poles will face each other on the final day of the group stage. According to FIFA in the fixture of the World Cup, both teams will face each other at the Lusail Stadium, the venue of the tournament's grand final, on Wednesday 30 November at 16 (Argentina time). In the event that both teams win their first two commitments, they will define the first place for the round of 16. It should be remembered that his area will cross paths with Group D which has France and Denmark as candidates to advance through the phase.

Qatar will be the tenth participation of the Polish national team in the World Cups. The two most important presences of the European country in the highest football event were generated in Federal Germany 1974 and Spain 1982, when on both occasions it came in third place surprising the entire planet. An extremely talented generation that stayed on the verge of playing the title match: the locals and Italy were the executioners of hope.

In addition, it highlights a second round in Argentina 78 ′ and the round of 16 in both France 38 ′ and Mexico 86 ′. Unfortunately, in his last three performances, which were in Korea-Japan 02′, Germany 06′ and Russia 18′, he ended up leaving in the group stage.

KEEP READING: