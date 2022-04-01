Mexico and Argentina will meet for the fourth time in Qatar 2022; the Tri has never been able to beat the albiceleste

zzzzinte1Mexican goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez (R) dives vainly to save a kick by Argentinian midfielder Maxi Rodriguez (not pictured) during the World Cup 2006 round of 16 football game Argentina vs. Mexico, 24 June 2006 at Leipzig stadium. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSENzzzz

The draw that defined the groups at the 2022 Qatar World Cup was held. The Mexican National Team was installed in sector C which it will share with Lionel Messi's Argentina, Robert Lewandowski's Poland, and Saudi Arabia. The Tri will debut in the sports fair on November 22 against the Europeans, will continue with the South Americans and conclude the group stage with the Asians.

The opponent to beat is undoubtedly the albiceleste team. They won their entry to the World Cup with an overwhelming step in the Conmebol qualifiers where they finished second in the standings with 39 points (six less than the leader Brazil) and the record for zero games lost. The commitment between Argentina and Mexico will be the fourth they hold in the history of the World Cups.

Both squads have met in Uruguay 1930, Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 editions. In all with victories for the South Americans, but the last two times in definitive instances. The most iconic of the rivalry was the round of 16 in Teuton territory where Maxi Rodríguez scored the winning goal in overtime.

México ha sido vencido por Argentina en las tres ocasiones en que se han enfrentado en Mundiales. AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZzzzz

“Historically, it is a difficult rival. I suffered it in 2006 as a player, where they played a great game for us and we won in extra time with Maxi's goal. It was a very complicated game. It has a World Cup tradition and is a complicated rival,” said Lionel Scaloni, Argentine coach, about the Tri. The match will be the second day of the sector and will be played on Saturday, November 26.

The first edition of the World Cup faced Mexicans and Argentines in the group stage. In that tournament, the tricolor draw ended with three defeats out of three possible. The third match, on July 19 on the pitch of the Centenario Stadium, Argentina scored a six-goal win to Mexico by three.

The scorers for the albiceleste were Guillermo Stábile on three occasions, Adolfo Zumelzú on two occasions, and Francisco Varallo on one. For the Americans, Manuel Rosas scored with a double and Roberto Gayón.

So far the most even duel in the trilogy. Mexico qualified for the round of 16 after finishing second place in group D (with Portugal, Iran and Angola). Argentina due to having led C. The match was held at the current Red Bull Stadium, in the city of Leipzig, on 24 June.

After having tied in the first 90 minutes of games with goals from Rafael Márquez and Hernán Crespo, the match was extended to extra time. Before the end of 100 minutes, Maxi Rodríguez scored a goal from outside the box that, in the words of the Mexican goalkeeper of that moment, Oswaldo Sánchez, has given him nightmares. The final score was two scores by one.

En Sudáfrica 2010, Argentina venció tres goles a uno a México en los octavos de final y los eliminó por segundo Mundial consecutivo. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL GARCIAzzzz

The most recent record in World Cups. On June 27 of that year, Argentina and Mexico collided again in the round of 16 of the tournament. Again, the result threw the albiceleste into the quarterfinals after winning by three goals to one. Carlos Tévez with a double and Gonzalo Higuain were the scorers of the team led by Diego Armando Maradona. For the Mexicans, Javier Chicharito Hernandez discounted.

To: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

B: England, Senegal, United States and European Repechage

C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia

D: France, Intercontinental Repechage (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates), Denmark and Tunisia

E: Spain, Intercontinental Repechage (Costa Rica or New Zealand), Germany and Japan

F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Croatia

G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Camerún

H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

KEEP READING:



