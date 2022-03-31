The US warned that Russia threatens to export to Latin America the conflict in Ukraine using Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Kerri Hannan, an official of the US State Department, warned on Thursday that Russia is threatening to export to Latin America the conflict in Ukraine, through military cooperation with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

“The commitment to democracy in the Hemisphere has never seemed so urgent, as Russia tramples on Ukraine's democracy and threatens to export the Ukrainian crisis to the Americas, expanding its military cooperation with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela,” Hannan said at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

