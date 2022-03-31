Grammy 2022: Tony Succar, his nomination and all the details of his presence at the music awards gala

We are just a few days away from experiencing one of the most exciting moments in the music industry, the 2022 Grammys. Just as the Oscars awards the best in cinema, the ceremony that will take place on April 3 is responsible for honoring the best exponents of music. However, the big difference between both galas is that in the latter we have a Peruvian representative, something that makes our chest swell with emotion even more. This is percussionist Tony Sucar, who will compete in the Best Latin Tropical Album category.

Here we tell you all the details of where, when, at what time, on which channel to watch the grand gala and many more of the long-awaited awards that return in person.

WHAT ALBUM DOES TONNY SUCCAR COMPETE WITH?

Tony Succar will compete with his album “Live in Peru”, a concert recorded live at the National Theater in February 2020 and which features different versions of “Billie Jean”, “A puro dolor”, “Uptown Funk” and many more. This production had to go through several changes to be accepted by the members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.

WHO WILL TONNY SUCCAR COMPETE WITH?

The artist will face imposing figures of music:

- Gilberto Santa Rosa (Colleagues)

- Aymée Nuviola (Without salsa there is no paradise)

- The Great Combo of Puerto Rico (Quarantined)

- Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra (Salswing).

DATE TO SEE TONNY SUCCAR AT THE 2022 GRAMMYS

The 64th edition of the 2022 Grammys that will have Tony Succar as Peru's representative will be held on Sunday, April 3. The ceremony will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

WHERE TO SEE TONY SUCCAR LIVE AT THE 2022 GRAMMYS?

The event will be broadcast live on TNT.

WHAT TIME TO SEE TONNY SUCCAR AT THE 2022 GRAMMYS?

The 2022 Grammys red carpet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time).

Timetables around the world:

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Brasil: 9:00 p.m.

United States (Florida): 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 4:00 a.m. (Monday, April 4)

WHAT ARTISTS WILL SING AT THE 2022 GRAMMYS?

The ceremony not only names the winners of its different categories, it also enlivens the celebration with the participation of artists of the moment, in an exceptional display where they delight with their art.

The Academy has so far announced numerous stars, such as J Balvin, John Legend, Maria Becerra, Carrie Underwood and Silk Sonic. The presentation of the k-pop band BTS, The Osborne Brothers, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler have also been confirmed.

WHO IS TONY SUCCAR?

Antonio Guillermo Succar Tayrako was born on May 18, 1986 in Lima and became a percussionist, composer, arranger and record producer. At just 35 years old, he has ventured into music until he achieved two Latin Grammys in 2019.

When he was two years old, he immigrated to Miami, United States, with his family. At the age of 3, he began playing at The Peruvian Cajon thanks to the fact that he came from a family of musicians. When he turned 13, he started playing drums in his parents' band.

The Peruvian musician, with American nationality and Japanese ancestry, accompanied his parents in different performances such as weddings and private events. This made him fall more and more in love with music.

In 2020, she released her version of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's “When You Think Back”, in collaboration with Daniela Darcourt, Ezio Oliva, Christian Yaipén, Bartola, among others, with the aim of promoting tourism in Peru.

In January 2021, he was announced as a jury in Yo Soy and in August, he continues in Latina with his participation as a coach in La Voz Senior.

YOUR STUDIES

Tony Succar thought about becoming a professional football player as a teenager. He was on several teams until he won his school's state championship. Although he sought a scholarship to dedicate himself to sports, he did not get a response.

After that, he went to his father for advice and he told him to try to enter the FIU Music School. His musical education began with drums, piano and then came to percussion.

In 2008, she earned her bachelor's degree in jazz-performance from Florida International University and continued studying for a master's degree until 2010.

CARRERA MUSICAL

Since he was an undergraduate student, Tony Succar already had an active music career. While in college, he assumed the position of director in the family band which he renamed Mixtura.

In 2010, she released her first album that was recorded at her graduation recital. A live concert with Mixtura at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center in Miami.

Tony's path has taken him to the world of salsa, jazz/pop, and Afro-Latin-inspired music. In addition, he has been able to work with several artists such as Tito Nieves, Marc Anthony, La India, Obie Bermudez, among others.

In 2015, he created the collaborative project Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson. It was released at the Olympia Theater in Miami sponsored by Universal Music Classic. Unity presented more than 100 musicians for the tribute to the King of Pop.

In 2019, he won two Latin Grammys as Producer of the Year and Best Salsa Album for the album “Más de mi”, making history as the youngest winner to have won both categories.

