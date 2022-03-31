Congress Passes Second Chances Bill

On November 30, the Senate of the Republic held the last debate on the 'Second Chances Bill' and approved the initiative, which aims to benefit labor those who served their sentences in prison.

According to W Radio, the representative of the House for Bogotá Katherine Miranda and the director of the Internal Action Foundation, Johana Bahamón, were grateful for the approval of the project.

“We are waiting for the presidential sanction. It is a bill that will benefit more than 97,000 people who are currently deprived of their liberty. This almost law of the Republic will give tax and economic incentives to companies that hire a postponed population,” said Representative Miranda.

The promoter of this initiative is Katherine Miranda argued that the law could benefit about 97,000 people.

Miranda, who highlighted the work of the exacting trix Johana Bahamón, said that, in addition to allowing the social reintegration of thousands of people who have already paid their sentences or debts to the country's justice system, the project would allow people aged 25 to 30 not to reoffend. The benefits that companies would receive for hiring men and women who have already settled their outstanding legal accounts would be, among other things, discounts on parafiscal payments for postponed employees and special fees for the payment of commercial tuition.

“We are thinking of the more than 97,000 people held in the country, so that when they serve their sentences, young people between the ages of 25 and 29, who represent about 15% of the country's prison population, may not be given an opportunity above all. We hope that the bill will continue its legislative process in the Senate and become a law of the republic,” added the Congressman of the Green Alliance movement.

It was on August 31 when the influencer and 'queen of keratins', Daneidy Barrera Rojas, recognized on social networks as 'Epa Colombia', was with Miranda in the Congress of the Republic, precisely participating in this initiative.

It was precisely the content creator who, a few weeks ago, became a controversial topic of conversation after justice sentenced her to pay nearly five years in prison, and to pay a millionaire debt, for her actions in the national strike marches in the second half of 2019.

Daneidy was recorded breaking TransMilenio's premises, which caused her to have legal problems and be publicly reproached. The young woman, after the events, managed to set up a popular keratin and hair products company, which allowed her not only to be a successful entrepreneur in the country, but also to generate employment for hundreds of people.

The conviction of the young woman was criticized by some citizens who described the court's decision as unfair, considering that 'the Epa' had already settled its debts with the law, and would have claimed itself by becoming an active and beneficial part of the country's economy.

KEEP READING: