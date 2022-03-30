Joshimar Yotún's mother on goal in Peru vs Paraguay: “He covered everyone's mouth”

This Wednesday, March 30, América Noticias interviewed Maria Julia Flores, mother of Joshimar Yotún. The happy woman told how much she celebrated after the Peruvian national team triumphed against Paraguay. As you remember, his son was one of the owners of the two goals that led us to victory, which means for Peru the pass to the intercontinental repechage with a rival from Asia, who will come out of the winner between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Although it is true, Mrs. Flores indicated that the achievement of one is the achievement of all, the goal of her son represents a response to all those who did not believe in him, and who even criticized for his performance in Peru vs Uruguay, a match that we lost 1-0.

“This triumph is for all the unbelievers and for all the people who sometimes speak badly and who said, 'Joshimar in Uruguay didn't play. ' Yes, it's true, it was low, we don't have to say no, it was seen on the court, Joshimar comes from not playing for how long, and all that, but look now. He covered everyone's mouth,” she said very proudly to the América Televisión program.

In this way, the lady pulled out her claws for her son. And it's really nothing new, because in an interview for Latina Noticia she confessed that she has no problem confronting her son's detractors.

“I fight with everyone if I hear that they speak (badly) about my son,” he said with laughter on that occasion.

HE COULDN'T SLEEP

María Julia Flóres told América Noticias at another time that she was unable to sleep after the Peruvian triumph, and it is not precisely because of the dawn celebrating, but because of the euphoria and excitement she felt when she watched the match. She arrived at the National State on March 29 with her husband and sister-in-law, whom she did not hesitate to embrace in every goal and exciting moment of the contest, which was 2-0, winning Peru with the goals of Yoshimar Youn and Gianluca Lapadula.

It should be remembered that prior to this, Maria Julia asked her son to deliver everything on the court as usual, and she was very sure that the victory was ours.

“I always tell him that he has to leave everything on the court, that he demonstrates that gift that God has given him, blessings, that he be calm, that no one robs him of his joy in the match and blessings for him and all his teammates. Today we won anyway, we are going to make it to the world championship,” said Mrs. Flores on March 29, hours before the match.

HOW DID THE PERU VS PARAGUAY MATCH LIVE?

After the end of Peru vs Paraguay, the lady was approached by Latina and expressed how happy she was with the result and how nervous she became throughout the confrontation.

“Very happy. It was a game that was at risk because of what had happened with Uruguay, but the boys showed once again that they have their jersey on and they gave us the win”, he began by saying.

She was also asked about what it feels like to see her son in the middle of the court running towards the ball. “Super nervous, excited, proud, they are mixed feelings,” she replied.

KEEP READING: