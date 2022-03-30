From the inside: the Polish railway station that became a mass arrival point for Ukrainian refugees

It has an old architecture that is somewhat neglected by the passage of time, and most Ukrainians fleeing the war arrive at its train station. It is estimated that there are about 90,000 per day, a little less than the 120,000 that arrived weeks ago Refugees are given information, food, rest and medical help More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion three weeks ago, according to the UN Although several countries - especially in the EU - have taken steps to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, it is difficult to erase the fears of the displaced in the face of the immense challenge of rebuilding their lives elsewhere Children are welcomed with soft toys to make them feel welcome and comforted Those who escape war take only what is necessary to protect their families Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which generated a huge flow of refugees to Poland, the railway operator increased the number of trains leaving from the Ukrainian border and offered free transportation for people from that country Once they arrive from Medyka, mostly women, children and the elderly with pets and without men, they queue up to get bus or train tickets to the different places where they continue the journey The station is quite well organized: many volunteers work who have written on the reflective vest what languages they speak Most of the volunteers are religious: priests, nuns and there are also lay people, from different organizations such as Caritas They help unload the bags and assist Ukrainians with basic necessities such as feminine wipes, shampoo, soap, water and food that they give out free of charge Some go to Italy through the Ricongiungimento Familiare system (family reunion), because it is the largest Ukrainian community in Europe: 250 thousand But most Ukrainians stay in different cities in Poland Other officials searched the arrivals at a table and helped them buy tickets to continue their journey Before the conflict, Poland had already hosted an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians They estimate that more than 300,000 Ukrainians benefited from free Polish trains since 26 February Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pawel Szefernaker told public television that refugees often want to continue their journey to other European countries Many women who cross the border from Ukraine to Poland in Medyka carry or drive animals in addition to their sometimes bulky suitcases Polish officers from all administrative bodies roam among the refugees helping newcomers Volunteers act as interpreters, provide information, deliver food and drinks, push wheelchairs or hold babies when their mothers run out of strength after the long and tiring journey Volunteers also help carry the bags of the most exhausted people A lady smiles at a boy while waiting for his train to another destination
Photos: Juan Ignacio Calcagno Quijano
With information from Ezequiel Medina
