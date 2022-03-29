With one ear in Lima, Colombia plays its last card to go to the World Cup in Venezuela: time, TV and formations

The South American Qualifiers come to an end with a vibrant day. With Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay already qualified, three teams bid to keep the ticket to the Repechage against the fifth place in Asia to try to be present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. One of the teams fighting for that passage is Colombia, which will visit Venezuela. At the Cachamay Stadium in Puerto Ordaz, from 20.30, with referees by the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio. It will be televised by TV.

The coffee growers, who came from beating Bolivia with authority 3 to 0 last Thursday, have 20 units and are in sixth place, only one from Peru, entity that today has the privilege of playing the Repechage (the rival would leave Australia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Lebanon). The other one with mathematical possibilities is Chile, with 19.

What do Reinaldo Rueda's people need to qualify? They must win and hope that Ricardo Gareca's men can't beat Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Paraguay. In case of a draw against Vinotinto, their chances are reduced to Peru losing and Chile not winning (it receives Uruguay), since they would be fifth by goal difference.

In the head of the technical director is the idea of making two variants. The first is the entry of midfielder Mateus Uribe instead of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. The other is that Juan Fernando Quintero would take the place of Luis Sinisterra.

Venezuela, sunk in the last position with only 10 points and with its mind set on the next Playoffs, will put on the judge's suit this day. Fate wanted the Argentinian José Néstor Pekerman, who commanded Colombia to the world champions in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, sitting on the bench of the local substitutes.

Vinotinto will make six modifications compared to the 11th that comes from falling against Argentina: Ronald Hernández for Roberto Rosales, Oscar González for Jhon Chancellor, Tomás Rincón for Miguel Navarro, Jefferson Savarino for José Martínez, Romulo Otero for Cristian Cásseres and Darwin Machís for Josef Martinez.

Probable formations:

Venezuela: Wuilker Faríñez; Ronald Hernandez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Christian Makoun and Oscar Gonzalez; Tomas Rincon, Yangel Herrera; Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero and Darwin Machis; Solomon Rondon. DT: Jose Pekerman.

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo and Frank Fabra; Mateus Uribe, Gustavo Cuellar and James Rodriguez; Juan Fernando Quintero, Luis Diaz and Luis Muriel. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Stadium: Cachamay of Puerto Ordaz

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Hora: 20.30

Television: DeporTV

Leaderboard: