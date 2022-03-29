TEPJF annulled Morena's “decree” that allowed officials to promote the revocation of mandate

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

In mid-March, the Congress of the Union approved the decree modifying the definition of the Scope of the Concept of Government Propaganda, with the sole objective of allowing any public official to speak freely about the revocation of the mandate, even in the electoral ban.

However, in private session, the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF) decided to declare Morena's so-called “decree” inapplicable on the authentic interpretation of the concept of “government propaganda” in the revocation of the mandate.

In addition, he confirmed that the precautionary measures of the Complaints and Complaints of the National Electoral Institute (INE) against Morena and other political actors continue to be in place to remove publications supporting AMLO from their social networks.

The Court considered that the publications of the governor of Campeche's party are government propaganda disseminated during a prohibited period, previously described as apparently illegal by the INE itself.

*Information in development...