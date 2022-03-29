Natalia Merino: What is a “rainbow baby”?

Before the end of March, the 'influencer' and creator of the Cinnamonstyle blog, Natalia Merino, shared the news of her pregnancy on her social networks. This news was received by her followers with congratulations and messages of affection towards her and her partner. In one of the videos he shared on his official Tiktok account, he showed a recording in which he expressed his happiness at this new stage. In the description of the publication he wrote “rainbow baby”. What could be an affectionate term to refer to the fact, has a touching meaning with which some women can feel identified.

WHAT IS A RAINBOW BABY?

This is a term used when a woman becomes pregnant again after she had the loss of a baby during the first period of pregnancy. The name “rainbow” gains value because it is considered that when such unfortunate events occur, the female figure goes through a state of sorrow and sadness that cannot be overcome in a short time.

This is how many women who have gone through this moment use the term “rainbow baby” to represent their happiness for what they are experiencing.

Natalia Merino Cinnamonstyle. Instagram.

LA PÉRDIDA DE NATALIA MERINO

Through her digital platforms, the 'influencer' known as Cinnamon style told her community of followers that she had suffered the loss of her baby, expressing her desire to be a mother and that what happened caused her great pain. She received the love and support of her fans and other content creators, who sent her messages of strength to face that moment.

¿QUIÉN ES NATALIA MERINO?

She is one of the most famous digital creators in Peru. She gained popularity after she launched her lifestyle and fashion blog, which is still valid to this day. Under his personal brand Cinnamonstyle he became known throughout the country and abroad. He then joined the YouTube community where he shares vlogs of his day to day life and important events he attends.

Natalia Merino Cinnamonstyle. Instagram.

He has starred in campaigns with renowned companies in the country. In 2018, he launched Cinnamonfest, an event that brought together singers and creators from the Internet, as well as exhibiting stands in which local brands participated. Natali Merino joined the show singing and dancing to her 'roast yourself challenge', which has more than a million views.

In September 2017, the blogger shared on her YouTube channel the day her current husband, Sebastián Guerrero, proposed to her. She went to an establishment where she was supposed to shoot a video for her channel. She didn't expect that within minutes, her partner would wait for her in a small garden with a ring to ask her to be his wife.

In October 2018, the Peruvian youtuber shared all the details she experienced on her wedding day. From her first dance with Sebastian, to the party that was organized to celebrate her love. One of the highlights of social media users was her dress made by Peruvian designer Noe Bernacelli. She, with the help of some friends, decided to cut her suit so that she could move easily during the feast.

NATALIA MERINO EN INSTAGRAM

The communicator has more than 620,000 followers on her official Instagram account. If we talk about her YouTube channel, she has amassed more than 870,000 subscribers since its launch in March 2013. She has now joined Tiktok where she shares her 'GRWM' (Get ready with me), in which she shows her everyday looks.