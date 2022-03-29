“It's a stage we love to be in”: Barros Schelotto, as “judge” between Colombia and Peru

Whether the Colombian team wins the repechage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will depend 50% on what Paraguay does in the match against Peru. It will be of no use to those led by Reinaldo Rueda to beat Venezuela if those led by the Tigre Gareca beat the Guaraníes in Lima.

Although Paraguay is no longer able to attend the World Cup event, its technical director, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who is just beginning a process for the next four years, assured that its leaders will be professionals and will go out to seek victory over Peru. For him, that half a quota of Conmebol depends on the work done on the court on March 29 is motivating. Below are some of his statements at a press conference.

While some may think that a team that has already been eliminated will not play in the hierarchy in the closing match of the qualifiers, the Argentine coach who leads Paraguay maintained that they will be responsible and will seek to take the three points.

Barros Schelotto even brought up Paraguay's most recent match, in which, also already eliminated, he beat Ecuador, already qualified, three goals to zero. However, the most recent statistics visiting the Inca squad are not in their favor: in 2000 the score was Peru 2-0 Paraguay; in 2003, Peru 4-1 Paraguay; in 2007, Peru 0-0 Paraguay; in 2011, Peru 2-0 Paraguay; and in 2015, Peru 1-0 Paraguay.

“I think it's an opportunity we have to show where we stand. Against Ecuador we played a good game, corrected a lot of things and started building something to get them excited little by little. The better rivals we can find on our way, the better it will be. Obviously, we have to continue building the team little by little,” he added.

1. Brazil: 42 points (+31).

2. Argentina: 38 points (+19).

3. Ecuador: 25 points (+8).

4. Uruguay: 25 points (-2).

5. Peru: 21 points (-5).

6. Colombia: 20 points (0).

7. Chile: 19 points (-5).

8. Paraguay: 16 points (-12).

9. Bolivia: 15 points (-15).

10. Venezuela: 10 points (-19).

All matches will be played simultaneously, at 6:30pm (Colombian time). La Tricolor will visit Venezuela in Guyana and the biggest drop in the starting payroll will be Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who will lose the commitment due to accumulation of yellow cards. According to Reinaldo Rueda, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma or Wilmar Barrios could play in his place.

Peru vs. Paraguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Chile vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Brazil.

