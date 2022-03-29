Attack on sports journalist Óscar Luis “El Chango” Cardenas

Violence in Cali, Valle del Cauca, shows no sign of diminishing. In the last few hours, men aboard two motorcycles fired three times at the door of the house of the sports commentator, Óscar Luis “El Chango” Cardenas, affiliated to the radio station RCN and Antena Dos of the same company.

According to information provided by the media, the attackers approached the house of Cardenas and opened fire on the entrance of the house with traumatic weapons. The noise generated panic in both the inhabitants of the house and the neighbors, who feared the worst in the face of this act of violence.

Due to the immediate reaction of the Metropolitan Police of Santiago de Cali as well as members of the Unit of the National Model of Surveillance by Quadrants arrived at the scene to discuss the situation. No injuries were reported at the time of writing of this note.

Likewise, the authorities began collecting key evidentiary material to identify the alleged criminals who broke into the peace of “El Chango” Cárdenas as well as to clarify the causes of the attack, which led to citizens' rejection.

“El Chango” has not issued any statements regarding the attack; however, members of the National Police indicated that they will accompany the journalist and his family during the following hours.

This is a news in development.

