Paolo Guerrero and the criticism of an Argentine journalist for using a trick photo of Peru's unvalidated goal

Paolo Guerrero was one of the few players on the Peruvian national team who spoke loudly against refereeing in the defeat to Uruguay by Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. However, the 'Predator' made a mistake and did not realize that he uploaded an edited photo to favor the 'bicolor' and this was harshly criticized by an Argentine journalist.

The Debate F program began to talk about the mistake of goalkeeper Sergio Rochet in the play that ended in controversy. “What Rochet did, I don't understand yet, it wasn't a goal by a centimeter,” Martin Liberman started. Former goalkeeper Carlos Navarro explained what the Uruguayan goalkeeper wanted to do. “He loses track of where he is, I get the impression.”

Damian Trillini joined the conversation. “The people of Peru were very angry, the players, a lot of anger. Reviewing the statistics and the table, that draw for Peru did not change the situation, I had to win.” Liberman showed another position. “Yes, but Uruguay did not qualify. Sorry, there would be the possibility of direct qualification for Peru.”

“Peruvians were very angry, but the truth is they are not right and if they don't have it, no matter how much they want to forge images. Paolo Guerrero catches my attention, he grabbed an image that was forged and posted it on his Instagram account ,” said Daniel Avellaneda. “Did Guerrero make it forge to publish it or was he wrong?” , was the question asked by Martín Liberman.

Journalist Avellaneda sent a message to the fans of the 'blanquirroja'. “Ready guys the evidence shows that the ball did not enter, the story is over and think about winning Paraguay.”

KEEP READING