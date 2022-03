Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

With an adaptation of Bruno's No Se Habla, the famous song from the film Encanto, attendees at the 2022 Oscar Awards sang and enjoyed Colombian talent. Mauricio and Carolina Gaitan, the original performers of this single, started the presentation with great attitude.

Later, Becky G and Luis Fonsi also entered the stage to sing the popular song.

News in development...

KEEP READING: