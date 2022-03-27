Yate cut a bather with his propellers on the beaches in Cholón, Cartagena

In the last few hours there was a new incident on the beaches of Cartagena involving bathers with boats. On this occasion, the victim is Eliseo García, a tourist who was rammed by the propellers of a yacht in the spa of Cholón, on the island of Barú.

According to the preliminary report of the Port Captaincy of Cartagena, the man would have jumped into the sea when the vessel in which he was transported was moving.

Eliseo García's body was cut multiple times by the propellers, so he was taken to a hospital in the city where he received medical attention for the injuries he received, especially in the legs and back.

“A Colombian Navy Coast Guard unit, which at the time of the incident was monitoring maritime activities in the area, evacuated the injured person to a hospital in the city of Cartagena, where he is currently being treated to assess the seriousness of his injuries,” he said. the captain of the ship, Darío Eduardo Sanabria, captain of the port of Cartagena.

He also announced that the injured person was evacuated from the site and taken to a healthcare center and recalled that on March 25 “a meeting had been held with companies of smaller ships, in Corpoturismo, warning of the need to comply with safety measures to avoid accidents”.

For his part, Yermin Tehran Velázquez, president of the Ciénaga Azul cooperative, in Cholón, according to information from La Fm, said that the incident happened when, apparently, the bather jumped off the yacht without authorization.

“We are in the work area which is on the ground, the yacht had not yet been parked when the man threw himself in the back and the driver did not notice; the person has injuries in his legs and back. We have a delimited area where the boats arrive to leave the tourist and leave, people have another area where they bathe and the tourist does not wait,” said Tehran.

He added that, “It was an imprudence of the citizen because they had not parked the yacht, we have always emphasized that we have a marked bathing beach, we always tell tourists that we take them there; we recommend that they do not swim in the same place as the boats and they ignore us”.

The authorities called on bathers and boat owners to comply with the stipulated rules for the transport of passengers, and warned the community in general, not to be near moving boats, to notify their companions or crew of any activity to be carried out on the water, to use the vest lifeguards on board, among others, to ensure safe navigation.

President Iván Duque announced this Friday from Cartagena at the closing of the skills summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, confirmed the official opening of the public tender for the Canal del Dique megaproject, in which an investment of $3 billion is planned.

The president classified this as “the most important project of adaptation to climate change that our country will have in the next four decades” and explained that the project will allow the protection of Cartagena Bay and Barbecues, which also implies the protection of a very large part of the marine species, he will continue allowing passenger and cargo ships to arrive without affecting the amount of sediment, draught and seaworthiness.

They will benefit municipalities in Bolívar, Atlántico and Sucre, improving navigability and avoiding flooding during the winter season. In total, according to the national government, 16 previous consultations have already been passed.

