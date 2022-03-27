Netflix: Top 5 tricks to watch series with friends online, customize subtitles and more

Netflix is one of the most widely used streaming services internationally. Even more so with the popularity of Teen Mom 2, which became a worldwide trend and allowed to attract new subscribers to the platform. However, this service, which has served many in the pandemic, has certain secrets that can be applied without problems.

These are 5 pieces of information that are not well known about the platform and that allow better interaction for consumers, who are looking for greater convenience on Netflix. Infobae brings them next.

5 tricks to perform on Netflix

Netflix is constantly renewing itself: not only are icons from the past, distant or near added, but also the list is filled with content produced by the same platform, which in recent years have become some of the best productions in cinema and contemporary television.

This immense sea of content and proposals can be overwhelming, even sometimes confusing, so it is important to know all the tricks of the platform in order to make the most of it and take advantage of all its functions:

Photo of iPhone and iPad with Netflix open. (photo: EFE/Sedat Suna)

1. Enjoying a TV show or movie with another person

The extension available for Google Chrome, 'Netflix Party', allows two remote users to watch any content available on the streaming platform at the same time, in a fully synchronized way.

Descargar Netflix Party para Google Chrome: netflixpartyplus.com

2. Delete a series

When you start watching a series on the Netflix platform, the portal saves this information and each time the person accesses their profile, the content is displayed in the Continue section.

However, it may happen that the user has not enjoyed the episodes so far and wants to leave the series; that is, they want to stop appearing in 'Continue' or 'Continue Watching'.

If so, there is a way to delete this content: within the profile, go to Account and then to Viewing Activity, where all the series or movies that are shown or are in progress are located.

At that time, the user can delete the desired content himself.

3. Quality assistance

If you have any questions or problems, the Netflix streaming portal offers a differentiated support system for its users.

Anyone with an account can log in to help.netflix.com/en/, where there is also the option to 'live chat' (start live chat) or 'call us'.

4. Hidden categories and secret codes

There are specific codes created by the company that facilitate access to certain categories and subcategories. Each genre and subgenre, such as the 'Action' or 'Classic' subgenres, has its own search code for easy navigation.

To use them, you have to enter the following in the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxx, where 'xxx' is the specific code you want.

On the official What's On Netflix website www.whatsonnetflix.com it is also possible to access the lists, sorted alphabetically, which specify all the content available on the platform: it is possible to filter by age group, characteristic, language, genre, film by decade, by director, by network and by franchise.

5. Customize captions

By default, Netflix subtitles are white, medium, and gently highlighted with a drop shadow.

However, each user can create their own style: they have to go to More > Account > My Profile and select how the subtitles should be displayed.

The platform offers dozens of options: pink, blue or green subtitles, as well as the possibility of making letters even more readable with a black frame.

