The group Los Chupa Recio ruled out ties with the gang killed in Celaya

On March 22, the seven members of the Los Chuparrecio band group were killed in the community of San José el Nuevo, Celaya. After alerting the authorities about a burning vehicle, the Guanajuato authorities identified that it was the musicians, so their loved ones and fans lamented profoundly the fact.

However, there is a band originally from La Manga, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, whose name is very similar to that of the affected musicians, they even belong to the Mexican regional genre; it is Los Chupa recio, that is, it sounds the same but is written with space and with a single “r”.

Because of this coincidence, some media and others used his photographs to spread the case, and the members of Los Chupa Recio began to receive condolences, and many people worried about his apparent death.

Faced with the confusion that was beginning to go viral, the drummer of the band decided to make a clarifying video to explain that they had not been the musicians affected:

“Christian Lugo, drummer of Los Chupa recio, a northern band greets you; just to clarify a situation that is a bit unfortunate for some musician colleagues; and lucky for us, all the members of the group are doing very well, we are resting in our homes thanks to God, enjoying very good health and taking strength for the next presentations,” he said.

They are members Los Chupa recio, the gang that was not affected by violence (Photo: Facebook/Los Chupa recio)

In the recording, Christian Lugo also joined the condolences for the band Los Chuparrecio and reiterated several times that the group Los Chupa recio had not been victims of any kind of violence:

“Unfortunately those fellow musicians - we don't know which group from - they died and at the hands of... well, in an unfair way; so we just want to make the statement and tell you that we found the best; thank you very much for worrying, don't let yourself be carried away by the news, because perhaps you took the first photos that they found,” said the musician.

The tragedy of Los Chuparrecios

According to their Facebook page, one of the last performances of Los Chuparrecios was five days ago at a children's party in the community and they were on their way to a concert in San Jose el Nuevo. The group originally from Juan Martín was made up of seven men and its fans said they were very sad at the news as “they only played to share their joy” and “won over people with their great charisma”.

According to their page, this is what they looked like 13 years ago (Photo: Facebook/Los-Chuparrecio)

The band was heading to a concert (Photo: Facebook/Los-Chuparrecio)

State authorities reported that on the night of March 22, they were alerted to the fire of a 1987 Ford F-150 pickup truck, red, inside which were the bodies of the musicians. The victims, according to the images that circulated on social networks, were wearing denim pants and t-shirts. They might have been tortured.

That morning, Guanajuato prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa said there was no line of investigation into the massacre so far. Unofficially, it was detailed that among the bodies was that of a minor; however, the prosecutor did not confirm the information.

They are three members of Los Chuparrecio, the band of musicians calcined in Celaya (Photo: Facebook/Los-Chuparrecio)

Some versions also transpired in which it was assured that those responsible for the death of the musicians had been some group of drug traffickers, but so far there is no confirmation of this fact.

On the other hand, the person who stayed in charge of the Los Chuparrecio Facebook page published a compilation video with a song by the group and a large number of photographs of the members, in some they are in various presentations, in others they appear with friends and in others they are more enjoying their holidays.

The members of the band were veiled at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

