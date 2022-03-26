Marine died after being shot by his partner in Buenaventura

Imagen de archivo fechada el l 7 de noviembre de 2018, que muestra a Infantes de marina de la Armada de Colombia. EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr /Archivo

A marine of the 24th Marine Corps River Battalion died after being hit by a bullet shot, apparently accidentally, by one of his colleagues. The events took place on the afternoon of March 24 in the battalion located in the port of Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca.

The 19-year-old bachelor, identified as José Luis Arce Zambrano, was shot by the equipment weapon of one of his classmates, and was seriously injured.

According to information from the Colombian Navy, once the events occurred, the institution arranged the means to evacuate him to a clinic in the city of Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca, where he unfortunately arrived without vital signs.

The Colombian Navy assured that the respective investigations are already being carried out to establish the motives of the crime. It also stated that they will provide all the necessary information required by the competent authorities.

The institution also reported that the marine involved in the death of José Luis Arce Zambrano is receiving support from Naval Health.

It should be recalled that the Marine, who was a native of Barranquilla, Atlántico, was performing his military service for eleven months in the 24th Marine Infantry River Battalion in Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca.

So far it is known that once the urgent acts are over, a procedure that is carried out after the death of a person, the body of the 19-year-old will be transferred to Barranquilla, where his family will carry out burial.

“The Colombian Navy deeply regrets the death of Marine José Luis Zambrano Arce and offers its deepest condolences, while carrying out relevant inquiries and carrying out psychosocial accompaniment to the relatives, companions and loved ones of this hero of the Homeland,” the naval institution said later. of what happened in the Marine Corps River Battalion No. 24.

Prison for Marine for extorting money from priest in Granada, Meta

A marine was sent to jail for the crime of extortion. This is Brayan Estiven Barragán Caro, 18, who committed the crime during a leave.

A Guarantee Court in Granada, Meta, issued the intramural arrest warrant against the Marine and another person identified as 23-year-old Uriel David Maya Tirado.

These two men who were sent to prison, apparently, would be responsible for demanding that a priest from Granada pay five million pesos in order not to harm their physical integrity.

The facts, which are being investigated by the Attorney General's Office, were presented while Brayan Estiven Barragán Caro, who is serving as a marine on the island of San Andrés, was on a permit granted between January 25 and February 8 of this year.

According to the process, the illegal economic demands that Barragán made in the company of his accomplice began on January 28, three days after the Marine arrived at the population in question.

