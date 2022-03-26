Heart attacks are the leading cause of death above covid-19

According to DANE, according to its latest report on birth and fatality in Colombia, heart attacks are the leading cause of death during the fourth quarter of 2021 and so far in 2022. Thus, overcoming covid 19 as the main cause of death in the last two years.

Thus, among the top ten causes of death in men so far in 2022, ischemic heart disease ranks first with 17.7% of deaths occurring. It is followed by certain infectious and parasitic diseases, in this category, deaths from confirmed and suspected covid-19 are classified, with 17.1%. In third place are attacks, in particular homicides with 6.0% and which increased by 16.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

As far as women are concerned, there were 14,293 deaths so far in 2022, of which 18.1% were due to ischemic heart diseases, followed by certain infectious and parasitic diseases that reached 16.2%.

Regarding infectious and parasitic diseases, the report highlights that between March 16, 2020 and March 6, 2022, a total of 138,511 confirmed deaths from covid 19, 12,820 from suspected covid-19 and 20,457 deaths from pneumonia and influenza have been reported.

And he ponders that of all the months that the pandemic has lasted in Colombia, the month of June 2021 was the one that recorded the highest number of deaths from covid 19 confirmed with 17,186 cases.

The report also presents birth figures, so it was confirmed that during the fourth quarter of 2021, 154,788 births were registered, reflecting a drop of 3.3 per cent (5,335 fewer cases) compared to the same period in 2020. Of these, 51.4 per cent were boys and 48.6 per cent were girls.

From the perspective of mother's age, 53.1% of births reported in the fourth quarter of 2021 occurred in the group of women between the ages of 20 and 29, and 26.3% were concentrated in mothers aged 30 to 39.

The number of births in the group of mothers aged 15 to 19 rose from 27,807 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 26,701 in the same period in 2021, reflecting a 4.0% drop.

In the comparison of the fourth quarter 2021 versus 2020, there is also a 15.5% increase in the number of births to mothers under 14 years of age in the national territory.

When comparing the year 2022 (January) with the same period in 2021, 46,942 births were reported (51.1% of men and 48.9% of women), with greater participation in the groups of women aged 20 to 24 and 25 to 29; however, the proportion in the 20-24 age group decreased somewhat, from 29.2% in 2021 to 27.5 per cent in 2022, which corresponds to a variation of 4.5%.

There is a 20.1% increase in the number of births to mothers aged 10 to 14 years so far in 2022.

So far this year, we highlight the decrease in births to mothers with marital status “are not married” and “have been living with their partner for less than two years”, compared to the same period in 2021, with a reduction of 2.8%.

