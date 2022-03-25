Which are the 19 teams that have already made their way to the World Cup in Qatar: when will the remaining places be defined

The World Cup trophy and pots are on display during the "Behind the scenes of the Final Draw" event prior to the upcoming Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Qatar World Cup has four other new entrants: Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Uruguay. In a day of super action in the qualifiers, with 21 matches, there are already 19 combined with a guaranteed place for the ecumenical competition.

Early, with a double by Kaoru Mitoma, Japan's national team beat Australia 2-0 — where it had not won for 25 years — and managed to pass to the World Cup from the Asian Qualifiers. This result also qualified Saudi Arabia to the World Cup event in Qatar before facing China on this day.

The Japanese team, who started the qualifiers badly but managed to get them on track in time, will play their seventh consecutive world championship after winning this Thursday a historic victory in Sydney. The goals scored by Kaoru Mitoma in the 89th and 94th minutes gave him access to the World Cup and also made it easier for him to qualify for the Arab team for the second consecutive edition.

Mitoma, a 24-year-old striker who plays for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgian football revelation), came off the bench to give victory to the Blue Samurai, who established themselves at the top of Group B Asia qualifying with 21 points, two more units than Saudi Arabia, who this Thursday it will face China at Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

In South America, Uruguay also drew passage after beating Peru 1-0, with a goal by Giorgian De Arrascaeta, in a controversial duel for the final action in which a center of Trauco seemed to fully enter the celestial arch.

Those today led by Diego Alonso reached Ecuador's 25-point line, which also secured a presence in Qatar despite the 1-3 defeat to Paraguay.

In this way, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Uruguay join the other 15 teams that were already qualified: Qatar, Germany Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Croatia, South Korea, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Iran, Serbia, Switzerland, South Korea, Spain, France, England, Iran, Serbia, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The FIFA World Cup draw will be held on 1 April in Doha and will be held with 29 countries confirmed, that is, between tomorrow and Wednesday 30 March 10 places will be settled between Europe, Africa, Concacaf, South America and Asia. The remaining three will be known in the playoffs. The big event will take place from November 21 and the final will be played on December 18.

