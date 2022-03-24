Yeferson Cossio confessed that he has the tusa alive for Jenn Muriel

Ending a relationship of more than 9 years, which Yeferson Cossio has assured that he shared with Jenn Muriel, has been a complicated issue for the Antioquian who saw his affair with the Medellín born end. It is worth mentioning that a whole controversy arose around this break on social networks, after the influencer was seen with Aida Victoria Merlano in compromising situations.

The breakup occurred last February 2022 when, through an official statement, Cossio confirmed that he and Muriel were no longer together, although in recent days they had starred in a funny scene in which Jenn Muriel asked him to marry him and confessed that she was pregnant, as part of a joke that he was playing the influencer .

Recently, the paisa shared a message through his Twitter account in which he confessed that the topic of tusa due to his romantic breakup was hitting him quite hard.

“Oops, I have so much tusa. How long does that happen? It feels awful,” Cossio wrote on Twitter.

Here is the content of Yeferson Cossio :

The content generator, Yeferson Cossio, shared a message in which he says that tusa has it very bad. Taken from Instagram @rastreandofamosos

The comment of the content generator quickly went viral on social networks, so the gossip portal 'Tracing Famosos' was responsible for spreading the content that generated all kinds of reactions from Yeferson Cossio's followers, since the image already exceeds 3,500 likes and among the almost 160 comments some have been asked if the tusa will be for Aida Victoria Merlano or really for Jenn Muriel.

“The tusa is by whom, for Aida or Jenn, because with Jenn they look great for a walk and everything”, “But how do you go out with the tusa every day”, “Tusa? And keep with the ex escondido”, “If you love her so much, change for her, that's love, fight for that person who makes us happy”, “I don't understand, they say they're done, but they go for a walk together, they rumble together... when one ends, it ends forever”, among others.

It may interest you: These would be the possible rivals of the Colombian team heading to Qatar in case of being left in the repechage zone

And it is that despite the fact that they have been repeatedly seen together on some trips and events, after having confirmed the breakup, there is speculation on social networks of a possible reconciliation of the couple, however, neither of them has confirmed or denied the fact and they have not referred to the different moments in which they have shared after putting an end to their relationship.

On March 22, through a round of questions and answers through his Instagram account, which he called “what do you want to know?” , in which he resolved some concerns of his private life, his followers did not miss the opportunity to question him about his relationship with Jenn Muriel, wanting to know if he still missed his ex-partner or not.

“Man, Jenn is the person I've spent the most time with the last 9 years of my life, naturally I miss her a lot, in fact, this farm without her feels super weird, but that's how things work and life goes on,” expressed the content generator through his 'InstaStories'.

KEEP READING: