March 24, 2022
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” will become a movie for Netflix

The best seller written by Taylor Jenkins Reid will mark his big leap into cinema in collaboration with the streaming giant. Learn more about this novel that achieved great success worldwide

March 24, 2022

After five years of hitting the bookstores, the story of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo makes its way into real action with an upcoming film adaptation that will be in charge of Netflix. American writer Taylor Jenkins Reid was inspired by famous movie stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner and Rita Hayworth to tell the story of an enigmatic fictional artist whom she named Evelyn Hugo.

Liz Tigelaar (creator of the series Little Fires Everywhere) will be chosen to write the screenplay based on the work of Reid, who will executive produce alongside Margaret Chernin. For the time being, the streaming platform has not given any further details about who will direct it or which actors will make up the main cast.

Los siete maridos de Evelyn Hugo. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel has lately positioned itself among the best-selling books in the world. (Atria Books)

Evelyn Hugo, the Hollywood icon who has confined herself in her middle age, finally decides to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandal life. But when he chooses Monique Grant, an unknown journalist, to do so, no one is more surprised than Monique herself. Why her? Why now? Monique isn't exactly at her best. Her husband abandoned her, and her professional life is not progressing. While ignoring why Evelyn chose her to write her biography, Monique is determined to take this opportunity to boost her career,” says an excerpt from the novel's plot.

When the reporter goes to the actress' luxurious apartment, she tells her all her story from when she arrived in Los Angeles in the 1950s until the moment when she decided to abandon her artistic side in the 80s. As part of this intimate and sincere testimony, Hugo also confesses about the seven husbands he had during those years. Between “relentless ambition, unexpected friendship, and a great forbidden love”, Monique begins to feel a genuine connection with Evelyn... But everything will have a reason.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (Netflix) Liz Tigelaar
Screenwriter Liz Tigelaar will be responsible for adapting “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” for the film. (Netflix)

Evelyn Hugo's Seven Husbands and the TikTok Effect

In 2017, Taylor Jenkins Reid published with Atria Editorial Group her acclaimed book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, but it wasn't until the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year that it began to go viral among TikTok literary trends. Nowadays, it is considered a complete phenomenon spread on the internet and, for 54 weeks, it was placed on the list of bestsellers of The New York Times newspaper.

Other works by the same author are Forever Happy? (2015), Forever, United (2020), Maybe in Another Life (2020), The Two Loves of My Life (2020), Everyone Loves Daisy Jones (2021) and Malibu Reborn (2021). The latter two are also being adapted for television in collaboration with Prime Video and Hulu, respectively.

