March 23, 2022
Breaking News

Mijares will sing the National Anthem in Mexico vs. USA

From the Azteca Stadium court, Mijares will take the stage for the ceremony of the national labaros in the most important match for the Mexican National Team on March 24

Newsroom Infobae

March 23, 2022

The preparations for the final day of the Concacaf Octagonal are already being prepared and little by little details are being revealed for the fans. The Mexican National Team will host its counterpart from the United States in one of the most important matches for its entry to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And one of the guests at the event will be Manuel Mijares. The Mexican singer will be in charge of singing the National Anthem prior to the match. Through social networks the Tri shared with the fans the surprise that the interpreter of Si me had will be in charge of starring in the national honors at the Azteca Stadium.

This was announced by the Aztec team:

Manuel Mijares will sing the anthem in the Mexico vs USA match (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)


*Information in development