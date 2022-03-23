Capture a man who killed his partner for ending the relationship

Bogotá, 12 de enero de 2018. Maltrato a la mujer. (Colprensa)

Authorities announced the capture of a man accused of killing his partner when she decided to end the relationship. The events took place in Medellin, Antioquia.

A security control judge in Medellín imposed a prison insurance measure against Deiner José Durán Loras, who was allegedly responsible for the aggravated femicide of his partner, a 24-year-old woman identified as Carolina Aguilar Díaz.

According to information issued by the Attorney General's Office, the events occurred on March 20 in a house located in the Villa Hermosa neighborhood of Medellín.

According to the investigations, last Sunday morning Deiner José Durán arrived at the house where Carolina Aguilar Diaz was in the neighborhood mentioned above. There, a discussion would have broken out because the woman had made the decision to end the love relationship.

The Attorney General's Office established that the man in question had drawn a knife with which he attacked Carolina Aguilar on several occasions, leading to her death. At the scene was a sister of the victim, who tried to defend the woman; however, her efforts were not enough.

Deiner José Durán was captured by members of the National Police in flagrante. Apparently, residents of the sector who became aware of the brutal stab attack against women intervened until the authorities arrived because, according to some accounts, the alleged feminicide planned to flee in the company of her son.

Once the subject was arrested, the National Police placed him at the disposal of the competent authorities to advance the judicial process.

The prosecutor reported that the man did not enter the charges charged by a prosecutor from the URI Early Warnings group of homicide.

Woman was dismembered and abandoned in the trunk of her car

The authorities in Barrancabermeja continue to investigate while the community does not emerge from astonishment at this regrettable crime. This is 41-year-old Johana Chavez, who was found dismembered in the trunk of her own car.

The finding occurred on March 21 and the Mayor's Office of Barrancabermeja asked the competent authorities to give priority to this case in order to locate the alleged perpetrators.

According to the latest report by the authorities, it could be a case of femicide by the romantic partner of the 41-year-old woman. Although nothing is established yet, the authorities are following the line of investigation into an alleged crime of passion.

“Her mother states that she had not known anything about her since Friday and that she would possibly be on a farm with her romantic partner, according to preliminary information the facts would be related to problems of passion,” reported Colonel Alexander Sánchez, commander of the Magdalena Medio Police, quoted by Blu Radio.

KEEP READING: