Andy Polo: Women's Ministry urges university “to take immediate action” against striker

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations ruled on A. Andy Polo and the complaint of physical assault imposed on him by his former partner Gennessis Alarcón. The new pull of Universitario de Deportes returned to the eye of the storm after the revelation of audios that would confirm that he violated his still wife in front of their children little ones.

Through its social networks, the portfolio published a message referring to the fact that “being a football player, athlete or having a reputation should never be a pretext to justify, tolerate and normalize violence against women”.

They also expressed their solidarity with Gennessis Alarcón and her children, to whom they reiterated the immediate availability of the legal and psychological services of the Ministry of Women's Affairs “for the whole family”.

Finally, they addressed the cream square and urged them to take appropriate action after revealing more passages of violence involving their striker. “We urge the University Sports Club to take immediate action in relation to the regrettable situation of violence exposed yesterday in journalistic media and which directly involves Andy Polo,” the statement read.

“Man who violates, husband who abuses and father who assaults must be punished. Parents should not promote violence, let alone against their daughters/children,” the message continues.

NEW EVIDENCE AGAINST ANDY POLO

Last night, on the Magaly Medina program, Gennessis Alarcón broadcast unreleased audios in which the Peruvian footballer is heard with a violent attitude in the presence of his children, who begin to cry at the situation his mother was in. One of them even asks his mother in tears: “Please, Mom, don't hit you.”

“And you're saying it's a lie? And that's how you say you love your kids? Do you think I could make that up? There I write to my friend to call 911 because I didn't even have a chip to call the police. I was locked in the room with my children,” Alarcón said through tears.

It should be noted that in the audio he is heard fleeing to the second floor with his little ones after having a heated argument with his ex-partner, who, seconds earlier, had asked the children to “go upstairs” to supposedly be alone with Alarcón.

“What would I do if my children went to the room? He's a man, he's bigger, he's stronger. What would have happened at that time? What if he kills me? Or is something wrong with me? What was I going to do there alone?” , he added.

ANDY POLO VERSION

Last Sunday, Polo spoke on complaints of family violence against him. In the interview with the D-Day program, the former national team said that what his ex-partner said was a lie and that he could not move much, since he was injured in the knee.

“I shut up out of respect for my children. I went out to speak for my family, my mother who suffers a lot. That people don't see, but one is quite shocked too,” commented the player “merengue”. As for the slaps and beatings that Alarcón claimed to have suffered from him, the former Portland Timbers attacker flatly denied such aggression. “It's absolutely false. It never happened. No (I hit her), I'm not an aggressor.”

It should be noted that this fact is still under investigation and that Genessis Alarcón's lawyer, Michael Fuller, who is handling his case in the United States, explained that Andy Polo will face this civil trial on charges of violence. In addition, he was suspended from Major League Soccer after his case was heard.

