AFP Sports Forecasts of the 12H00 GMT

- FOOTBALL

South American World Cup Qualifier-2022

Montevideo:

Ecuador and Uruguay for their tickets to the Qatar-2022 World Cup

With Brazil and Argentina already qualified since last year and looking at everyone from the top, the South American World Cup Qualifier comes to an end with a double date in which Ecuador and Uruguay are one step away from Catar-2022 and Peru, Chile and Colombia are still dreaming.

Presentation of the match between the teams of Uruguay and Peru, for the seventeenth date of the South American qualifier for the Qar-2022 World Cup.

Barranquilla, Colombia:

Presentation of the match between the national teams of Colombia and Bolivia, for the seventeenth date of the South American qualifier for the Qar-2022 World Cup.

Assumption:

Presentation of the match between the teams of Paraguay and Ecuador, for the seventeenth date of the South American qualifier for the Qar-2022 World Cup.

Rio de Janeiro:

Presentation of the match between the teams of Brazil and Chile, for the seventeenth date of the South American qualifier for the Qar-2022 World Cup.

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifier

Kingston:

Presentation of the match between the Jamaican and El Salvador national teams, for the twelfth date of the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Panama:

Presentation of the match between the Panamanian and Honduras teams, for the twelfth date of the Concacaf qualifier for the Catar-2022 World Cup.

Mexico:

Presentation of the match between the teams of Mexico and the United States, for the twelfth date of the Concacaf qualifier for the Catar-2022 World Cup.

San Jose:

Presentation of the match between the teams of Costa Rica and Canada, for the twelfth date of the Concacaf qualifier for the Qar-2022 World Cup.

European World Cup Repech-2022

Paris:

CR7, Lewandowski, Ibra, Donnarumma: some European star will not go to Qatar-2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gareth Bale, David Alaba... Several European football stars will play in less than a week their participation in the big event of world football, which will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Paris:

Seven teams for the last three European places for the World Cup

After the exclusion of Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, seven teams will start this Thursday the European Repechage for the last three places on the continent for the World Cup in Qatar-2022 (from November 21 to December 18).

Palermo, Italy:

Four years later, Italy relives the nightmare of the World Cup Repechage

Italy never missed two consecutive World Cups: Roberto Mancini's European champions have two matches to avoid a historic treasury and overcome the trauma of elimination in the Russia-2018 repechage.

Skopje:

North Macedonia wants to bitter Italy for the second time

On paper, the semi-final of the repechage that Italy will play on Thursday against North Macedonia seems very unbalanced, but the Balkans expect to water the party to the Azzurra for the second time, after having achieved it in 2018.

Lisbon:

Cristiano Ronaldo faced with the threat of being left out of his last World Cup

At 37 years old, Catar-2022 should be the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, provided that Portugal qualifies in the repechage, which will begin for the Portuguese this Thursday in Porto against Turkey (19:45 GMT).

Marseille, France:

Cenzig Ünder, Turkey's' Little Prince 'who learns with Sampaoli

Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder, who has been confirmed at Marseille as one of the key pieces for Jorge Sampaoli, is now hoping to help his team overcome the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup playoff, on Thursday in Porto against Portugal.

- TENNIS

Ashleigh Barty's Retreat

Sidney:

Ashleigh Barty announces her retirement as number 1 in the WTA

Australian Ashleigh Barty, number one in the WTA ranking, surprised the tennis world on Wednesday by announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of 25.

Sidney:

The most important early withdrawals in tennis history

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced on Wednesday her retirement, aged just 25, surprising the tennis world a few weeks after her triumph at the Australian Open.

Sidney:

Ashleigh Barty shortly

Miami Open

Miami:

Summary of the day at the Miami Open, Masters 1000 in the ATP and WTA 1000.

- RUGBY

Murder of Federico Martín Aramburu

Paris:

Main suspect in death of Argentine rugby player Aramburu arrested in Hungary

The main suspect in Saturday's death in Paris of former Argentine rugby player Federico Martín Aramburu was arrested in Hungary, sources close to the investigation told AFP on Wednesday.

