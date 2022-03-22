Why does Raul Jimenez not see the next Mexico vs the US as a rematch

Foto de archivo de Raúl Jiménez celebrando tras anotar un gol con la selección de México. Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de México. 2 de febrero de 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Mexican National Team will have their last performance at the Concacaf Octagonal to get their pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the first rival they will have to beat is the United States. The latest results of the Tri against the Americans have led the fans to think that this match will be like a rematch, but for Raúl Jiménez the scenario is different.

The Wolverhampton striker ruled out that the next game in which they face the stripes and stars squad will be an opportunity to “claim” the latest losses that the Aztec team has experienced at the hands of the Americans. In an interview with TUDN, the Mexican wolf pointed out that it is only one more FIFA date and they are focused on qualifying.

Raúl Alonso pointed out that in the history of Mexico's matches against the United States there have been times when the Tri comes with a streak of matches in which they defeated the US consecutively, now the picture is the other way around, but the only thing that keeps the team focused is the idea of securing their qualification to Qatar 2022 before a rematch with the Americans, Jiménez said:

“We know what happened last year, we know that there were no good matches against them. Once we will have had streaks like that of having won them on several occasions; today I think we are more moved by the desire to be in the World Cup than a rematch,” he explained to TUDN.

The American youth player explained that the stage for both Mexico and the United States is difficult and of the utmost importance to win the matches to qualify for the World Cup. Jiménez took stock of what they will experience with the duels that the Americans will have and concluded that both teams “play their lives”.

According to the summary made by the Wolves footballer, he stated that Mexico could take advantage of the pressure of the United States in his favor and thus use some mistake on the court to win the victory against the Americans. Raúl Jiménez pointed out that the only thing for Tri is to make a good game at the Azteca Stadium.

“You have to play with that a little, with their desire to want to be in the World Cup but also knowing that they have three complicated games and that's why that desire to win can play against them and take it in our favor and do things well and win that match”

During the summer competitions (such as Gold Cup and the Nations League) in which Gerardo Tata Martino's team lost the final to the bar squad and the stars, Raúl Jiménez had to follow the matches from home as he was still recovering from his skull fracture that left him almost a year without be able to play.

Once he joined the Mexican National Team and played his first matches at the Concacaf Octagonal, he accepted that the performance of the tricolor has changed. “We have been short of being the National Team we were in 2019,” he said.





