San Marcos University: new date for admission exam announced

The Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos faces a crisis of legitimacy following the annulment of the 2022-II admission examination due to the leak of the same. Although several applicants have expressed their rejection of the decision and the uncertainty that this generated in their future, the House of Studies has been taking action on the matter and has already announced the date for the new test that will define who will be the new members of the university community.

After a meeting of the University Council, it was determined that applicants will have to go to campus once again this Saturday, April 2 to take the entrance test. Although it was initially announced that the entire admission process was canceled, the authorities determined that the results in the area of Basic and Economic Sciences will remain valid. Applicants to medicine, engineering and literature will need to take the exam a second time.

“On April 2, you have to take the engineering exam and all those who remain pending (...) Medical school would also be included. Engineering and medical school go exclusively,” rector Jeri Ramón said. The security measures to be taken to prevent a repeat of the incident a week ago will be assisted by the Navy and the National Intelligence Directorate (Dini), according to the highest authority of that house of studies.

The rector of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), Jeri Ramón, surprised locals and strangers by announcing that the 2022-II admission process was annulled. Photo: Andina.

It should be recalled that a few hours after the leak was reported, the university's admissions office rejected the news. “Given the spread on social media of an alleged leak of the UNMSM admission examination, we strongly reject this attempt to discredit, as the strict security measures applied in the preparation, printing and distribution of the exam guarantee the adequacy of the admission process,” he said; however, today we know that security was not entirely guaranteed.

“The payment (by way of the right to the admission exam) of the applicants is assured,” the rector said last Saturday in the face of the constant consultations of the applicants about the money they had already invested to take the test that was finally canceled. In that intervention, it was also reported that there will be new precautionary measures during the course of the test.

SEARCH FOR MANAGERS

While the university authorities have asked for the support of the authorities to find those who allowed the test to leak and the alleged mafia that provided services that violated the admission rules, those who criticized the work of the representatives of the house of studies also appeared.

The former rector of UNMSM and director of the Place of Memory, Manuel Burga, said he was sad about the news, especially for those who did manage to fill a vacancy legitimately. “I ask the competent authorities to clarify what happened and punish the perpetrators,” his Twitter post reads. It should be recalled that after the denunciation of an alleged leak of the examination, the House of Studies announced the intervention of the Public Prosecutor's Office “for the initiation of investigations to determine responsibilities and initiate criminal proceedings if appropriate”.

Some recalled the importance of Sunedu as a guarantor of quality university quality, especially after Rector Jerí's support for a bill that sought to return to a format similar to that of the National Assembly of Rectors, but this time within the superintendence.

KEEP READING