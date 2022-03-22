King Harald of Norway tests positive for covid-19

King Harald of Norway, 85 years old and in poor health, tested positive for covid-19 this Tuesday, the Royal House reported.

“The king has mild symptoms, and he will be on sick leave in the next few days,” the Royal House explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, his son, Prince Haakon, will be responsible for fulfilling the king's commitments.

Harald, who has been on the throne for more than 30 years, has always declined to abdicate despite his health problems.

In 2005 he was implanted with a heart valve, which had to be replaced during an operation in 2020.

Other Scandinavian monarchs contracted covid-19: King Charles XVI Gustav (75) and Queen Silvia of Sweden (78) were infected in early January; and Queen Margaret II of Denmark (81) tested positive for covid in February.

JLL/BP/JVB/MIS