Isabel Pantoja will be tried on Tuesday in Malaga for punishable insolvency

Málaga, 22 Mar The tonadillera Isabel Pantoja will be tried this Tuesday in Criminal Court No. 5 in Malaga on charges of a punishable offence of insolvency, a new case against the artist, who has already been sentenced for money laundering to two years in prison. Judicial sources have told Efe that the oral hearing has been scheduled at 10 a.m. and that Pantoja will face a tax petition of three years in prison. The Prosecutor's Office considers Pantoja a “necessary cooperator” in a punishable insolvency offence and also accuses an entrepreneur of the same crime but as the perpetrator. The facts date back to when the tonadillera was the sole administrator of Panriver 56 S.L. and allegedly incurred a debt related to her house in Marbella with the construction company Codabe. This construction company in turn had another debt to the developer Hormofer for a larger amount and the courts considered that the debt owed by the tonadillera should be paid to the other company. Isabel Pantoja will sit back on the bench of the defendants and will recall the incidents she suffered in April 2013 when she was released from court after the sentence was announced and where she suffered shaking, booing and screaming of “thief”, “choriza” and “criminal”. Pantoja left the women's prison in Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville) in March 2016, where she was admitted on 21 November 2014 to serve a two-year sentence for money laundering.