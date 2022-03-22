Great match in Palmaseca: Deportivo Cali did not manage the 3-0 in favor and Nacional equalized it on the hour

After 45 minutes where they ran over their rival, Cali failed to maintain the three-goal lead and the 'Verdolagas' saved the frets against the Colombian champion where VAR was the protagonist after two penalties sanctioned by John Hinestroza.

A needy Deportivo Cali received a Nacional who came with the aim of scoring points in the 'Branch of Heaven'. The 'Superdepor' has not won since February 27 when they defeated Unión Magdalena 2-0 in Santa Marta.

In the first minutes of the match, the 'Azucarero' team went out in search of the match and took over the ball gradually submitting Nacional. The pressure took effect in the 10 minutes after a penalty ordered by John Hinestroza after Danovis Banguero's foul on Velasco.

After 12 minutes Teófilo Gutiérrez changed the penalty by goal after shooting goalkeeper Aldair Quintana's right foot to the right post, who made his second consecutive appearance on the starting roster.

Those led by Rafael Dudamel did not drop the accelerator and reached the second score after a foul executed by Teo from the right sector that was headed by Guillermo Burdisso, who with the help of Quintana scored his first goal with the Cali shirt.

In the 24 minutes, Nacional had an approach over Deportivo Cali's goal after a right-wing shot by Dorlan Pabón that Humberto Acevedo sent the corner kick.

Nine minutes later came third for Cali through Yony González who received a millimeter pass from Teo Gutiérrez to define his right leg despite the fact that the ball touched Quintana's body.

For the second half, Hernán Darío Herrera sent Andrés 'El Rifle' Andrade to the field by Jarlan Barrera, to generate more collective play and achieve the epic in Palmaseca.

At the start of the second stage, the local team was close to the fourth after a left cross from Yony González, which was left to Agustín Vuletich who failed to adequately splice the ball he had left for Teo who headed, but the ball crashed into the stick.

At 73 of the game, the Nacional discount would arrive through Gionanny Moreno who was assisted by Juan Sebastián Cabal. Gio shot left to beat Humberto Acevedo's resistance. Four minutes later Hinestroza would decree a maximum penalty for the visitor after a hand inside the Yimmi Congo area.

The person in charge of executing the penalty was Dorlan Pabón in the 76 minutes, after finishing off to the right post making the ball unstoppable for the sugar goalkeeper who saw his goal fall for the second time. Six from the end, there would be a clear option for Cali, after a sanctioned penalty but Teo crashed the ball on the stick.

When the 86th minute passed, the judge of the match decreed another penalty for Nacional after considering a foul by Humberto Acevedo on Mantilla. Again Dorlan Pabón took the ball and this time from the right he put it in the middle to leave things 3-3.

With this result Nacional reaches 24 points and is partially second while Cali stays in box 19 with only 8 units. On the next day, the Colombian champion will host Cortuluá and Nacional will play against Santa Fe at Atanasio Girardot.

