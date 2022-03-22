CSA and Sport Recife are measured by key 4

CSA and Sport Recife will define tomorrow their pass to the Brazil Semifinals - Copa Nordeste 2022. The match is scheduled for 21:35 (Argentina time) at the Rei Pelé stadium.

CSA and Sport Recife schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 21:35 hours

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 7:35pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 6:35pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 5:35pm

Venezuela: 20:35pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory