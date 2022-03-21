São Paulo and São Bernardo face each other for key 2

São

Paulo and São Bernardo will define tomorrow their pass to the Brazil Semifinals - Paulista Championship 2022. The match is scheduled for 20:30 (Argentina time) at Morumbi.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The home team accumulated 3 wins, while the visit added 1. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

Time São Paulo and São Bernardo, depending on country

Argentina: 8:30pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 6:30pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 5:30pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 4:30pm

Venezuela: 7:30pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory