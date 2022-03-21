New CEO for the Alexander McQueen House

The Italian Gianfilippo Testa was appointed the new CEO of the house Alexander McQueen, where he will replace Emmanuel Gintzburger from May, the luxury sector group Kering said Monday in a statement.

Gianfilippo Testa will depend on François-Henri Pinault, president of Kering, the group said.

He will replace Emmanuel Gintzburger, “who decided to leave Kering for a new professional challenge outside the group”.

Testa began her career at TAG Heuer in 2002 and later held various positions within the LVMH group, most notably at the Fendi house in Italy, Japan and Hong Kong.

He began his career in Kering in 2016, in Gucci.

“As CEO of Alexander McQueen, Gianfilippo Testa will be on a mission to accelerate the development of the British luxury home to enhance its full potential,” the statement said.

In 2021, Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Boucheron...) produced a turnover of 17.6 billion euros ($19.4 billion).

