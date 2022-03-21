movistar live sports programming date 17 qualifiers qatar 2022 schedules channels

This week the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers return, where we will meet the teams that will accompany Brazil and Argentina to the World Cup event. We will also know which team will go to the repechage. Life and death duels are coming in this part of the world. Check the full schedule so you don't miss it.

Movistar Peru is the official channel of the South American Qualifiers, so it will broadcast the 5 matches of the contest. And it will do so with the support of GOLPERU, because everyone will play at the same time. The last thing to avoid speculation regarding the leaderboard. You can also follow him on the Infobae website.

Peru vs Uruguay is undoubtedly the final clash on the penultimate day. The 'charruas' (4th) only have a point more than the 'bicolor' (5th). It will be a final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. Both arrive with all their figures and a great match is expected where only victory matters.

Another great duel will be played by Brazil and Chile. The first is already in the World Cup, while the second is sixth and goes for the feat to 'cariocas' lands. The 'roja' will also be aware of what happens to Peruvians in visiting condition, since they are only one point away.

Colombia also has a chance of qualifying, although it depends on the rest. The coffee growers will receive Bolivia with the obligation to score the 3 points. A loss or draw would leave them with no chance of making it alive to the final round of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Ecuador (3rd), for its part, has one and a half feet in the World Cup. With 3 units of difference over the fourth (Uruguay), only one draw is enough to secure a place. This time it will be measured with Paraguay away from home. Argentina closes with Venezuela.

SCHEDULE FOR THE 17TH QUALIFYING DATE QATAR 2022

Thursday, March 24

- Uruguay vs Peru/6:30 p.m.

- Brasil vs Chile / 6:30 p.m.

- Colombia vs Bolivia / 6:30 p.m.

- Paraguay vs Ecuador / 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 25 March

- Argentina vs. Venezuela/6:30 p.m.

MOVISTAR'S SCHEDULE FOR DATE 17

- Uruguay vs Peru /Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 /HD 703).

- Brazil vs Chile/Movistar Plus (Channel 6/HD 706).

- Colombia vs Bolivia /GOLPERU (Channel 14 /HD 714).

- Paraguay vs Ecuador/Movistar Eventos (Channel 11 /HD 711).

- Argentina vs Venezuela /Movistar Deportes (Channel 3/HD 703).

Movistar Peru schedule for the 17th date of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

QATAR 2022 KNOCKOUT STANDINGS