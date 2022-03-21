Faith of Life: what does Anses require of banks to facilitate the procedure and what people must do to obtain accreditation

Jubilados dando un paseo en una imagen de archivo. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO.

Last Friday, the National Social Security Administration (Anses) recalled that banks are responsible for accrediting the so-called “faith in life” or “survival” procedure for the collection of retirements.

The agency headed by Fernanda Raverta recalled that as early as November 2020 it had asked banks to simplify the procedure “so that people can prove survival without having to go to branches” and added that on February 17, publicly, “they were again required entities to use all available digital methodologies to offer the possibility of accrediting the Faith of Life, choosing how to carry out this procedure.”

Not all were reproaches, since Anses in turn welcomed the advances of various banking institutions, which already directly process the accreditation of survival “without requesting any action from retirees and pensioners”.

It should be recalled that after being suspended in 2020, due to the pandemic, the “faith of life” or proof of survival returned since March 1 to be a requirement for the collection of retirements and pensions without having to go to branches.

What the pension agency requires banks is that they offer the possibility to prove survival digitally, providing all available methodologies. In addition, the procedure must be completely free of charge.

What Anses seeks to avoid is concurrence to banks

What is it for and who is it for

Survival control allows you to prove your Faith of Life in order to be able to receive retirement assets without problems. The procedure must be carried out monthly or quarterly, as appropriate.

It is aimed at retirement and pension holders who collect their assets every month. “Be sure to check with your bank how and how often you have to accredit the Faith of Life. There are banks that no longer request it and others that give it up using the debit card to make purchases. Therefore, it is very important that you contact the bank where you collect your credit every month,” said Anses through its official website.

What is needed

According to the agency, the bank where one collects retirement or pension is responsible for accrediting the process of Fe de Vida.

The most commonly used digital forms are:

-Make purchases with the debit or credit card associated with the bank account.

-Put the fingerprint on totems located in banks.

-Approach a Biometric Self-Consultation Terminal in the Anses.

-Use the mobile applications of banks.

In the event that the collection of having been suspended as a result of not having carried out the Faith of Life, it may be reactivated once the person or his representative makes it, without the need to carry out an additional procedure, although the next payment may take up to 60 days.

The National Social Security Administration assured that they will continue to urge that each bank branch simplify management “as much as possible” so that no retiree or pensioner has to queue for this procedure.

