Cruzeiro will receive Athletic Club for key 2

Cruzeiro and Athletic Club will face tomorrow for Brazil's key 2 - Mineiro 2022 Championship. The match is scheduled for 20:30 (Argentina time) at the Mineirão.

Cruzeiro and Athletic Club will meet tomorrow at 20:30 (Argentina time). The match corresponding to the key 2 of Brazil - Mineiro Championship 2022 will be played at the Mineirão.

The local has 2 victories in the last few days that they played against each other.

Cruzeiro and Athletic Club will give everything to arrive more confident in the rematch of Brazil - Mineiro Championship 2022. The final of the tournament will be played on Monday, April 4 in To be confirmed.

Cruzeiro and Athletic Club schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 8:30pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 6:30pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 5:30pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 4:30pm

Venezuela: 7:30pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory