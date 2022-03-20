AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 19, 2022
Vive Latino 2022: Gepe and the luxury of Chilean rock at the Festival

Esteman, Daniela Spalla and Alex Ferreira were some of the international guests at the singer-songwriter's show

Newsroom Infobae

March 19, 2022

After the deep enthusiasm with which Vive Latino attendees arrived at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the music began with artists such as Blossom, Serbia and O Kills.

Around 3:35pm on the Indian Stage, Chilean singer Gepe began his performance and surprised his fans with some special guests.

Gepe at vive latino 2022
Gepe at Vive Latino 2022. The Chilean singer had singers such as Alex Ferreira, Daniela Spalla and Esteman as guests on the stages of the Indian scene for a show full of luxury, dance and passion (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae México)

Gepe at vive latino 2022
Argentina's Daniela Spalla arrived on stage to play Timidez and later Esteman and Alex Ferreira joined the concert. It should be noted that Gepe had an excellent ballet performance during his show.

Gepe at vive latino 2022
The full name of this singer is Daniel Alejandro Riveros Sepulveda and he was born on September 28, 1981 in Santiago, Chile.

