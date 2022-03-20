Leader Oporto wins Boavista and maintains his lead

Porto (1st) won 1-0 on their visit to Boavista (13th), in a derby that closed matchday 27 of the Portuguese league on Sunday, after which the 'Dragons' maintain their six-point advantage over Sporting Lisbon (2nd).

The only goal for Porto this Sunday was signed by Fabio Vieira (32nd minute).

Thanks to this victory, Porto managed to reach the national team break with a comfortable six-point margin over the second, Sporting Lisbon, which on Saturday had won 3-1 at Vitoria de Guimaraes (6th).

Benfica (3rd), qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, won 2-1 this Sunday against Estoril (7th) and is still 12 points behind Porto, a long way from the title fight.

— Results of matchday 27 of the portuguese league:

- Friday:

FC Vizela - FC Famalicao 1 - 1

- Saturday:

Tondela - Arouca 2 - 2

Santa Clara - Belenenses 0 - 0

Vitoria de Guimaraes - Sporting de Lisboa 1 - 3

Gil Vicente - Maritime 1 - 1

Pacos Ferreira - Moreirense 2 - 1

Benfica - Estoril 2 - 1

Portimonense - Sporting Braga 1 - 2

Boavista - Porto 0 - 1

Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Porto 73 27 23 4 0 68 19 49

2. Sporting Lisbon 67 27 21 4 2 54 17 37

3. Benfica 61 27 19 4 4 68 25 43

4. Sporting Braga 49 27 14 7 6 43 26 17

5. Gil Vicente 46 27 12 10 5 38 26 12

6. Guimaraes 36 27 10 6 11 37 0

7. Estoril 34 27 8 10 9 31 32 -1

8. Maritimo 33 27 8 9 10 31 34 -3

9. Pacos Ferreira 33 27 8 9 10 25 32 -7

10. Santa Clara 31 27 7 10 10 30 43 -13

11. Portimonense 29 27 7 8 12 26 32 -6

Twelve. FC Famalicao 28 27 6 10 11 33 41 -8

13. Boavista 27 27 4 15 8 31 40 -9

14. FC Vizela 26 27 5 11 11 29 45 -16

15. Arouca 23 27 5 8 14 25 48 -23

16. Tondela 22 27 6 4 17 33 54 -21

17. Moreirense 20 27 4 8 15 24 44 -20

18. Belenenses 18 27 3 9 15 15 46 -31

./bds/dr