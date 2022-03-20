Gymnastics and Students will face another vibrant classic of La Plata: time, TV and training

Gymnastics and Estudiantes will cheer for another vibrant La Plata classic for the seventh date of the La Liga Cup. Both teams will face very different presents, since the Lobo comes from being beaten by River Plate and urgently needs to add up to three (he does not do four games) to dream of qualifying for the next phase of the contest, while the Lion, despite his last defeat with Boca, leading march in his area and midweek managed to qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Pipo Gorosito plans to make changes to all lines to recover from the hard 0-4 he suffered at Monumental. The first of these will be that of Uruguayan Brahian Aleman who will return to ownership after completing the date of suspension. In addition, the juvenile Guillermo Enrique could enter instead of Francisco Gerometta.

The rest of the baseline would be maintained with Morales and Fratta of central defenders, Colazo as a winger, although the coach tried with Germán Guiffrey. In the middle, Paraguayan Ramón Sosa and Colombian Johan Carbonero would be placed by the bands, while Aleman would be double 5 with Nery Leyes as his partner. Next, the coach tried with a double tip and Franco Soldano is the one who joined Cristian Tarragona.

For his part, the Russian Zielinski also analyzes variants in Estudiantes de La Plata due to the series of encounters. For now, the coach will not be able to count on Mauro Boselli, who in the defeat to Boca Juniors suffered an injury to his left ankle, and awaits the evolution of some footballers such as the case of Colombian Nelson Deossa, who was already able to return from Chile after being positive for coronavirus.

For this match Leandro Díaz is available (against Everton he did not play because he was suspended in the Cup), and he will surely make an attacking duo with the rionegrino Gustavo Del Prete, who played yesterday after being affected by a strong influenza state for several days. One of the questions is whether the coach will maintain the line of three central defenders, which worked very well in the two matches for Libertadores against Everton.

Another variant may be to return to the line of four, with which Zielinski must choose two of the three defenders and Manuel Castro would play for one side and Pellegrini for the other, with Del Prete and Diaz on the lead.

Probable formations:

Gymnastics: Rodrigo Rey; Guillermo Enrique, Leonardo Morales, Guillermo Fratta, Nicolás Colazo; Ramon Sosa, Brahian Aleman, Nery Leyes, Johan Carbonero; Franco Soldano and Cristian Tarragona. DT: Nestor Gorosito.

Students: Mariano Andujar; Agustín Rogel, Ezequiel Muñoz, Fabian Noguera; Leonardo Godoy, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui, Emmanuel Más; Matias Pellegrini, Gustavo Del Prete and Leandro Diaz. DT: Richard Zielinski.

Arbitrator: Silvio Trucco.

Stadium: Juan Carmelo Zerillo.

Hora: 16:15.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.

POSITIONS: