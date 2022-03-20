From this Tuesday Medellín will celebrate the 'International Theatre Week'

From this Tuesday, March 22, until the 27th of the same month, the International Theater Week will be held in Medellín. The Ateneo Corporation, which will be part of the event with its proposal XIV celebration event 2022, will be awarded recognition to actress Nora Quintero.

The project carried out by the corporation Porfirio Barba Jacob, in partnership with the Municipal Theater Council of Medellín and the Mayor's Office of Medellín, will also celebrate the international theater day on March 27. Theatre Week will bring together different proposals to commemorate theatrical work.

Among the events that will take place during the five days there will be talks, exhibitions, plays, among others, in different spaces of the city of eternal spring that will be held in 30 rooms around the city.

In addition, among the 100 theater groups that will participate in Theatre Week are The Barefoot Eagle, El Pequeño Teatro, Acción Impro, Teatro La Hora 25, La Buhardilla Teatro and the Athenaeum Stage Laboratory, which will present productions of plays by guest directors, Peruvian Ricardo Delgado and Colombian Alberto Sierra Mejia.

For its part, the corporation's celebration event aims to “pay tribute to Men, Women and Entities of the Antioqueño Theater who have stood out for their dedication to theatrical work and have been dedicating their lives to proposing coexistence options for a better country from the stage,” the corporation said in a statement. The tribute to Nora Quintero will be held with the play “Monologue for a sad actress”.

“After two years of pandemic, we are back 100% to celebrate this week so important for the history of the city's culture. Thanks to the theater, many social movements, reflections, texts were made that talk about how Medellín transformed itself into a city of dreams, of hopes, of desire to get out of the most difficult moments. We are experiencing a pandemic and this year 2022 we are going to celebrate that Theater Week and that International Theater Day with many tributes to our artists, creators, playwrights, reflecting on creation and many of the components that make up the city's theater”, commented in a statement the Secretary of Citizen Culture, Álvaro Narvaez Diaz.

On the other hand, the organization of the events is in charge of the Medellín en escena collective and the Ateneo Porfirio Barba Jacob Corporation and is supported by the municipal mayor's office. Keep in mind that the last day will close with the artistic stop on March 27 at the Plazoleta de las Artes of the Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater.

To see the full program you can check the official websites of Medellín En Escena and the Athenaeum Porfirio Barba Jacob.

